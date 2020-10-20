HIDDEN GEM: Creekside Reserve is a secret escape along U.S. 35

In 1999, the land was donated by Moraine Associates and was dedicated as a reserve by the Greene County Park District in 2000. The southwest corner of the reserve features a constructed wetland that was created after road improvements on US 35, according to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association.

Off the bike path, over 3.5 miles of gravel and grass trail wind through the reserve’s forest, taking hikers right up to gorgeous views of the Little Beaver Creek.

Despite its proximity to the bike trail and highway, it’s not unlikely to see deer, woodpeckers, woodchucks, coyotes and smaller animals like rabbits and groundhogs near their homes along the Little Beaver Creek. Multiple observation decks with benches to rest dot the Little Beaver Creek, where hikers can rest while keeping a lookout for the reserve’s resident creatures.

Creekside Reserve is a beautiful park in Beavercreek that stretches adjacent to the Creekside Bike Trail. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Creekside Reserve is one of the best spots in the area to get up-close with different sides of the region’s topography — all along one path. Creekside Reserve features a small fen, constructed wetlands an upland prairie of tall grasses and coneflowers and a typical flood plain forest containing sycamore, box elder, walnut ash and honey locust.

As all the different trees in the reserve blaze bright colors of orange, brown, yellow and deep red, fall is an ideal time to discover all the features that make Creekside a hidden gem.