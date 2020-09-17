How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage virtually starting tonight and this weekend

Typically, the Hispanic Heritage Festival, organized by PACO, or the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, is a cultural celebration with over a dozen Hispanic food vendors, a parade featuring costumed groups, an expanded children’s area, live music and dance activities. The festival typically takes place at the RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.

This Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m., PACO will be hosting a virtual version of the Hispanic Heritage Festival that will take a look back at the best moments from past in-person celebrations from 2018 and 2019, along with live performances from a number of Hispanic musical acts. Tune in at PACO’s Facebook page. A more detailed schedule of events will be posted to the festival’s Facebook page before the celebration begins.