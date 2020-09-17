How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage virtually starting tonight and this weekend

Just like the majority of larger gatherings set to take place in 2020, the Hispanic Heritage Festival has decided to pivot to a virtual celebration.
Typically, the Hispanic Heritage Festival, organized by PACO, or the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, is a cultural celebration with over a dozen Hispanic food vendors, a parade featuring costumed groups, an expanded children’s area, live music and dance activities. The festival typically takes place at the RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.
This Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m., PACO will be hosting a virtual version of the Hispanic Heritage Festival that will take a look back at the best moments from past in-person celebrations from 2018 and 2019, along with live performances from a number of Hispanic musical acts. Tune in at PACO’s Facebook page. A more detailed schedule of events will be posted to the festival’s Facebook page before the celebration begins.
PACO is a non-profit organization that works to support the local Hispanic community and promote Hispanic culture through scholarships to Hispanic students and other charitable initiatives.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Performances will include: Christian Nieves, Que Lindo Es Panama, Rondalla PR, Amador Sisters, Al Son De Iya, Hot Enchiladas, Dayton Salsa Project, Urbachata and Rika Swing.
SNEAK PREVIEW TONIGHT
The Dayton Salsa Project will be putting on a performance at the Levitt Pavilion as a part of their Levitt on the Lawn series on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed on the Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s Facebook page. Then, later at 8 p.m., the Amigos Latinos Student Association will be hosting a virtual kickoff event for Hispanic Heritage Month. Be sure to visit the event’s Facebook page for the viewing details.
WANT TO WATCH
What: The Virtual Hispanic Heritage Festival
Where: View by heading to PACO’s Facebook page
When: Saturday, Sept. 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m.