How to see the new ‘Radio Room’ at the VOA museum: It showcases the history of radio in Cincinnati

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. June 7 at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting at 8070 Tylersville Road. The Radio Room is a permanent exhibition that was curated by Lee Hite.

“It’s going to be fun. We’ve invited a lot of the radio personalities that are still in town to join us for the ribbon cutting,” Dominic said.

Providing an authentic experience for visitors, the new Radio Room exhibit recreates the sights and sounds of radio broadcasting as it captures the legacy of many of the Cincinnati radio personalities. There’s a dial phone and an ashtray on view, for example.

“There are so many people who remember listening to the radio,” Dominic said. “So, we recreated a 1960s-70s era studio that would be very typical with the turntables and a microphone. It’s actual size and it has all the equipment that would have been in a studio in the 1960s, 70s and into the 80s. We invite people to sit in the chair, and maybe, it’s a selfie opportunity for our visitors.”

Local radio personalities like Jim LaBarbara, Jim Scott, Jerry Thomas, Robin Wood and many others became friends with loyal listeners, as they regularly tuned in to hear their favorite host, music or show.

“During that time, radio was the main source of information. You’d get up in the morning and listen to the radio. You didn’t go to YouTube, or your computer. There was no internet. You may have gone out to your driveway and picked up a newspaper. But, if you wanted the news, or traffic information, you’d turn on the radio. Radio was really an important way of keeping in touch with what was going on, especially with late-breaking news,” Dominic said.

The Radio Room is adorned with the jackets of local radio legends from WSAI, WLW and WEBN, among others, hanging on the walls. There are also pictures of many of the radio personalities throughout the display. The Radio Room sits off of one of the museum’s galleries, near the Crosley exhibit.

Earlier this year, the museum reopened after a seven-month renovation, which included redesigned exhibitions, repaving of the parking lot, new lighting, heating and air-conditioning systems and making the museum spaces accessible.

“They are all done. We’re finished. A lot of the work was done behind the walls, but you will appreciate it this summer. The whole building is now air-conditioned, so it’s a much more comfortable environment. There’s all-new lighting, and it’s totally ADA Compliant now. There are no barriers to anybody in a wheelchair and/or a walker,” Dominic said.

MORE DETAILS

The museum is open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Guided tours are available at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Amateur Radio presentations are offered at 1:30, 2:45 and 3:30 p.m. Regular admission is $10, military admission is $9 and admission for children under the age of 16 is free. Visit www.voamuseum.org, or call (513) 777-0027 for more details.