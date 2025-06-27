Huber Music and Video thrives with retro finds, horror collectibles and passion for pop culture

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Originally, the store focused on selling DVDs, in the days before VHS and vinyl collecting went mainstream.

“Even when we started this 16 years ago, vinyl was not a viable thing,” said Brown. “Cassettes were garbage, VHS tapes were garbage. But I sold 20 VHS tapes yesterday.”

While not the sole focus of the store at this point, DVDs, Blu Rays and VHS tapes still take up a large portion of Huber Music and Video’s collection. Dozens of shelves are filled with classic films, blockbuster hits, TV shows and more.

The front of the store even carries new movies and shows such as “Oppenheimer,” “Smile 2″ and “Ahsoka.”

The shop’s vinyl collection, which can be found in a large area at the back of the store, similarly features both vintage vinyls and newer pressings.

This trend also continues with the shop’s video game collection. While not as extensive as the other offerings, both retro and new games are sold. Games for rarer consoles, such as the Sega Saturn, are even available.

Guests can also find a small number of books, comics and manga throughout the store, however a majority of the remaining space is taken up by the Huber Music and Video’s extensive toy collection.

Popular brands such as Marvel, DC, Transformers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all have dedicated sections, all filled with merchandise.

According to the owners, the store’s selection of horror action figures are especially popular, carrying toys from classic Universal Monster movies, Evil Dead, IT, Elvira, Terrifier and even M3gan.

These figures are complimented by the variety of famous horror movie movie masks which line the wall behind the store’s register.

Huber Music and Video also carries a number of Lego sets. Some of these sets are sealed in their original packing, while others come pre-assembled.

The store’s decade-and-a-half success has come has been attributed to these varied offerings and “Just trying to change with the times,” said Wood. “Bringing in this and that, and when something goes down, trying to find something else that will sell.”

“Flexibility every day,” Brown said.

HOW TO GO

What: Huber Music and Video

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 6569 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

More info: hmvhuber.com