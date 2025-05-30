A guide to Pride 2025 events in the Dayton region

Dayton Pride

When: June 5-8

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: Dayton will celebrate Pride Month with a weekend-long celebration, set to begin with an interfaith service June 5. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival to be held down St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional events will be held throughout the weekend.

Pride Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. June 6

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, Dayton Silent Disco will host a special event at the Dayton Arcade June 6. Guests will be able to choose from three stations and stream the DJ’s music directly to their provided headsets. This show is only for those age 21 and older.

Hamilton Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 7

Location: Rotary Park: 2 N. Second St., Hamilton. Marcum Park: 106 N. Second St., Hamilton

Description: Hamilton Pride will begin with a parade at 11:45 a.m., with its route starting at Rotary Park and traveling to Marcum Park. After the parade, a festival will be held at Marcum Park with local vendors, activities, and more. Positive signs, attire and flags are encouraged.

Pride on Fifth

When: Noon-6 p.m. June 7

Location: 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Alongside Dayton Pride, the Oregon District will host its own Pride Month celebration June 7. There will be multiple stages for music and drag performances, local vendors and more.

Beavercreek Pride

When: 3-8 p.m. June 8

Location: Rotary Park: 2338 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will celebrate Pride Month with a festival featuring food trucks, local vendors and more.

Pups and Pride

When: 5-8 p.m. June 13

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: The Badass Bulldog Rescue will host a special Pride event at Delco Park June 13, where guests can meet and play with dogs in the care of the organization.

Pride is Golden, Girl

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 13

Location: 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Description: MJ’s in Dayton will host a special performance from “The Golden Gays,” a group of drag queens inspired by the hit TV show “The Golden Girls.” Drinks will be served at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Kettering Pride

When: 2-8 p.m. June 13

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Middletown Pridefest

When: 5-8 p.m., June 20

Location: 1131 Central Ave., Middletown

Description: Local vendors will be in attendance at Middletown’s Pridefest this June. The event is sponsored by The Meadows Restaurant, Phoenix Insurance, Caracole and more.

Fairborn Community Pride

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21

Location: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Description: Fairborn Community Pride will be held within the amphitheater at Fairborn’s Community Park. There will be live performances, resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, food trucks and more.

Yellow Springs Pride

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 28

Location: Mills Lawn Elementary School, 264 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Description: Yellow Spring’s Pride celebration will begin with a parade at 11 a.m., which will begin and end at Mills Lawn Elementary School. After the parade, there will be a vendor market, food and a number of activities for guests.

Springfield Pride

When: Noon-4 p.m. June 28

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: This year, Springfield will celebrate its 10th annual Pride with live performances, vendors, food trucks and more.

Lebanon Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 12

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Lebanon’s second annual Pride event will be held throughout the town July 12. There will be various education and resource booths, a beer garden, a children’s area, special shops and more. The event will also be held within Lebanon’s DORA District, so guests over the age of 21 can carry alcoholic beverages between the businesses.

