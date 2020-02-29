Let’s eat! The 20 food and dining winners from Best of Dayton in 2019-20

So, what are you hungry for?
With so many great dining options in the Dayton region, it can be hard to choose. The results of the 2019-20 Best of Dayton contest may help you make a savvy choice.
We’ve curated the winners based on a record-setting 1 million votes cast by the community.
Get ready to put your stretchy pants on.
Best New Restaurant
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville | (937) 900-9463 | Website | Facebook
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant has it all. The upscale/casual wine-themed restaurant has a full-service bar, private barrel-aging room, Napa Valley-style tasting room and gift store.
Visitors walk through the front door into a wine-tasting bar and retail shop and order flights or individual tastes and peruse the chocolate truffles case and wine accessories.
The restaurant has an extensive menu that includes an appetizer of Crispy Brussels Sprouts, blended with mint, a sesame-Sriracha aioli and cashews, that will change your mind about Brussels sprouts; a Pan-Roasted Barramundi fish entree served with sauteed green beans, grape tomatoes and Thai-Lemongrass sauce; and a decadently rich Cooper’s Hawk Chocolate Cake with hazelnut ganache and Valrhona chocolate.
Best Italian
Mamma DiSalvo’s
375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Facebook | Website
Mama DiSalvo’s, a community staple with a 40-year history, was also Dayton.com’s Best of 2017 Italian winner.
You can’t beat Mamma’s eggplant parmigiano, spaghetti alla carbanara, calamari, toasted ravioli or linguini vongole – and don’t forget the delicious meatballs covered in sweet and tangy tomato sauce.
Follow your meal with a decadent dessert. The sweet options include chocolate mousse, cannoli and tiramisu made from Savoiardi cookies soaked in espresso and topped with a rich delicate cream made from mascarpone cheese. The dessert is then dusted with cocoa powder.
Best Asian
Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook
Ozu 852 has won the Best Asian Food category in the Best of Dayton contest for numerous years and continues the streak this year.
The restaurant is known for high-quality customer service and fresh, delicious dishes. Ozu852 specializes in sushi, but its menu offers Japanese and Chinese favorites from fried rice and lo mein to soups, appetizers and specialty dishes. Dine in and take out available, as well as online ordering.
Credit: Chris Stewart
Best Chinese
China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622
3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724
1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033
784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866
China Cottage has been a Miami Valley favorite since 1987.
The restaurant is known for award-winning Cottage Chicken, Rock Salt Prawn and Sizzling Steak, as well as fresh seafood selections. Don’t miss the sizzling Pao Pao Combination platter.
Best Indian
Amar India
2751 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-439-9005 | 7070 Miller Lane, Butler Twp. | 937-387-6505 | Facebook | Website
The restaurant calls itself “your authentic Indian food destination in Ohio,” and it must be true, because year after year it rises to the top of the Best of Dayton winner’s list.
Diners flock to the daily buffet and also dine on meals prepared by the talented chefs.
Some of the tempting tastes on the menu include vegetable samosa stuffed with potatoes and green peas, nine different nans, tandoori specialties, chicken vindaloo and lamb curry.
Best Mediterranean / Greek
Gyro Palace
57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-436-2770 | Facebook
1124 Brown St., Dayton | 937-813-4004 | Facebook
Gyro Palace is a family-run restaurant that uses recipes handed down from generation to generation, according to its website.
The menu, cooked fresh per order, will have you drooling.
Original and chicken gyros, beef shish kabob, moussaka and chicken shawarma are among the traditional items. Make sure you try the spinach pie, falafel and dolmades.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Best Vegan Dining
Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
Once again, Wheat Penny is the go-to spot for vegan dining.
The myriad sandwiches, pizzas and pastas to choose from will satisfy vegan appetites.
Among the choices are Mushroom Milanese, Arugula and Shaved Cauliflower Salad.
The show stopper, a Cauliflower T-Bone, is a center-cut slice of cauliflower poached in broth and then cooked to deep, burnished brown on a flat top. The “steak” is garnished with sauce made with olives, garlic, raisins, orange segments, herbs and olive oil.
Best BBQ
City Barbeque
2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 |
5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 |
Once again, City Barbeque is the reigning Best of Dayton winner for Best Barbecue, and for good reason. This restaurant serves up some nationally-recognized barbecue, along with some tasty made-from-scratch sides. The beef brisket is not to be missed. City Barbeque offers dine-in, carryout and catering services and is a family friendly, affordable destination.
Best Breakfast
Tank’s Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
Pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy and hash browns - oh the hash browns!
There’s a reason Tank’s Bar & Grill was voted (again) the best place to get breakfast in this year’s Best of Dayton contest.
There’s no better place to fuel up for the day with their expansive menu. The Tankasaurus has three eggs and a six-ounce New York Strip served with toast and hash browns. The Hockey Puck Sandwich consists of egg, cheese, ham, smoked cherrywood bacon or sausage, served on your choice of bread.
And the hash browns – they are served six ways, including cheese, ham or Bull Dog gravy.
Best Brunch
First Watch
4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077
5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013
2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127
First Watch is famous for its brunch options with a large menu, fresh ingredients, generous portions and a staff willing to help you customize an order.
What strikes your fancy? The menu has classics like cage-free eggs with bacon and pancakes or omelets. You can also dive into seasonal items such as Brilliant Beet Toast, Vanilla Chai Latte Pancakes or the Baja Chicken Burrito Bowl.
The menu also offers power bowls, fresh juices, fruit crepes and more to satisfy your brunch cravings.
Credit: Contributed
Best Deli
DiSalvo’s Deli
383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | Website | Facebook
Do pastrami, corned beef and salami make you drool? If so you’ll want to head to DiSalvo’s Deli, voted the best deli in the Best of Dayton contest.
The combination of Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and dressings and locally baked fresh bread make for an amazing deli sub.
There are also plenty of salads to add as a side, and sweet desserts available to round out the meal.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Best Diner
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | Website | Facebook
Folks head to a New Carlisle landmark for their favorite diner experience.
The Mel-O-Dee, established in 1965, has been family-owned for four generations, and the food puts the “home” in home cooking.
Breakfast is served all day, there’s a daily special on the menu, along with tasty soups that rotate each day of the week.
The restaurant is also known for “Broaster Foods,” the house specialty. “The Broasting process is a high-pressure cooking process that makes our chicken, chops and other meats juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside,” according to Mel-O-Dee’s website.
Best Family Restaurant
Spaghetti Warehouse
36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook
Known for its trolley-car seating and towering 15-layer lasagna, Spaghetti Warehouse has something for the whole family.
The eclectic atmosphere can keep young and old entertained, and separate menus cater to adults and children.
Spicy Shrimp Pasta Al Fresco, Grilled Chicken Alfredo and Baked Ziti will fill adult appetites, and Chicken Strips, Cheese Ravioli and a child-sized portion of Spaghetti and Meatballs are among the kid’s entrees.
Best Fine Dining
The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook
When Daytonians want a special night of dining, many head to the Pine Club.
The steakhouse, which opened in 1947 at 1926 Brown Street near the University of Dayton, is known for great steaks, an old-school atmosphere and a Dayton classic, stewed tomatoes.
Chops and seafood round out the menu and can be complemented by creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms and more.
If you are a first-timer, keep these tips in mind: the Pine Club never takes reservations. And they don’t take credit cards.
Best Mexican
Taqueria Mixteca
609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website
2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website
A repeat winner, Taquerica Mixteca is a fan favorite.
If you are looking for authentic and affordable, this is your place. Even the complimentary chips, salsa and sauces made fresh daily in house that greet you as soon as you are seated exceed expectations. Whether you stop in for a quick bowl of made-from-scratch guacamole, or you’re in for the big leagues — a ginormous chiles rellenos platter — we suspect it won’t be your last trip to Taqueria Mixteca.
Best Old-School Restaurant
The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website
This Dayton throwback is also the winner of the Dayton.com fine-dining category this year.
Dark interior, stiff drinks and occasionally sassy waitresses make for a vintage atmosphere. You’ll also find creamed spinach and stewed tomatoes on the menu – more signs of another era.
Most Romantic Restaurant
Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
Looking for a very special evening? Slide into one of the leather booths at the Oakwood Club with someone you love and peruse the menu. Low lighting and an extensive wine list add to the ambiance.
Established in 1962, the restaurant prides itself on great service and food that bring charm to any occasion.
Credit: Christopher's
Best Hidden Gem
Christopher’s Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook
This cozy restaurant, tucked away in Woodman Plaza in Kettering, is loaded with great food for any budget, palate or dietary preference.
Christopher’s offers local and naturally raised meats, fresh salmon from the Faroe Islands, local cage-free brown eggs, locally baked breads, fair-trade organic coffee and teas, and many vegetarian and vegan options. They also source local produce when it is available.
Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, or Vegan Wednesday, Christopher’s offers delicious, healthful food for all.
Credit: Jim Witmer
Best Seafood
Jay’s Seafood
225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | 937-222-2892 | Facebook | Website
This is a kitchen that knows what it's good at and has created food to last.
If you love fish and shellfish, this is the place for you. Grilled Pepper Crusted Tuna, Clam Chowder, Oysters Rockefeller and Bourbon Salmon are just a few highlights of an extensive seafood menu.
Each Thursday, the restaurant hosts a Lobster and Crab Night that should not be missed. And the wine list is deep and extensive.
