Local brewers collaborate on special beverage for larger Americana Festival

The 2023 Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival will offer a brand-new craft cider collaboration by local breweries exclusively for the annual event.

“Hi, Bye Miss American Pie,” a hard apple cider with cinnamon, will be the work of Bock Family Brewing, Heavier Than Air Brewing Co., Lock 27 Brewing and Loose Ends Brewing.

“As American as hot dogs and baseball,” said Bock Family Brewing founder Jen Bock. “It will be gluten-free, refreshing and a little sweet for a beautiful July day,” Bock said in a release. The brewing collaboration started Tuesday at Loose Ends Brewing.

The Americana Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival, boasting more than 75,000 guests each year, event organizers said. This year’s event will feature an array of new features and improvements across July 3, the day of a community concert and fireworks, and July 4, the day of a parade, 5K run/walk, street fair and auto show.

That includes a lineup of more than 200 arts and crafts vendors, a “significant increase” from previous years, the city said in a release.

More than 40% of these vendors are new to Americana, “a tremendous complement” to the vendors that have been a part of the festival for years, according to festival spokesman Dave Paprocki.

“This year, we made a conscious effort to increase our effort in extending a warm welcome to arts and craft vendors through the Miami Valley region,” Paprocki said. “We looked at several other festivals throughout the area and the amazing mix of inspired vendors that have been established over the last few years and wanted to be sure they knew about our festival and the opportunity to get in front of over 75,000 shoppers.”

In addition to the Americana collaboration, the festival will feature a selection of craft beer from all four local breweries. The festival organizing committee first introduced alcohol to the event last year.

“It was a success, but we wanted to incorporate a more local feel and experience,” Paprocki said. “We partnered with the Heart of Centerville and Washington Township organization to help serve alcohol at this year’s event, which will benefit both the festival non-profit as well as their organization.”

Festival organizers have consolidated performance stages, making it possible to put larger acts in the spotlight. Also new this year are seating and tables at designated watch areas, along with shaded spots.

Every year after each festival, members of the volunteer organizing committee evaluate ways they can improve the festival experience for all patrons, Paprocki said.

“This year, we wanted to further enhance the entertainment throughout the festival by adding larger stages, tent areas with tables and chairs so people can enjoy the music while enjoying one of the dozens of amazing food and drink options while giving people a chance to unwind, relax and enjoy the scents and sounds of the festival in a cool, shaded space,” he said.

The festival also offers traditional “roaming” performers like stilt walkers, jugglers, musicians and more, Paprocki said.