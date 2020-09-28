Meadowlark is next collaboration partner for Jollity, the downtown restaurant that hasn’t opened yet

The two eateries will join to offer a special “Jollity X Meadowlark" three-course brunch on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave.

Jollity’s founders have been introducing themselves via pop-up events at other venues, including, most recently, Toxic Brew Co. craft brewery in Dayton’s Oregon District and The Century bourbon bar in downtown Dayton.