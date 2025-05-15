Murals Across Ohio honor state’s 250th anniversary and are in all 88 counties

The site currently has information on 47 pieces, with plans to add more than 100. Each of these works represent a part of the area’s history.

Several murals in the Dayton area are currently featured. This includes the late Aka Pereyma‘s “Sunrise, Sunset,” found in Troy, and Atalie Gagnet‘s “See Yourself in Tipp.”

The website also encourages the public to submit murals from their communities to be highlighted. For more information, visit america250-ohio.org