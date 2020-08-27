Ohio zoo welcomes baby koala for first time in nearly 10 years

The baby koala, also known as a joey, is the first for his parents, Mackenzie and Nyoonbi.

Offspring stay in the mother’s pouch for about six months. According to National Geographic, koalas go into the pouch after birth because they have to grow ears, hair and be able to walk on their own. The zoo said it first began seeing possible movement in Mackenzie’s pouch during May, and the joey left the pouch Monday.