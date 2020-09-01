Outdoor Adventure Raffle with $30K in prizes to benefit restaurant non-profit

“Money generated from Beep Beep Win a Jeep Outdoor Adventure Raffle will go to help promote our local restaurants through community awareness and education and to provide scholarships for kids looking to go into the hospitality field or to culinary school,” Zahora said. “2020 hasn’t been the best year but I think we have all embraced the outdoors more, maybe taken up a new hobby, and had more time to spend with our family friends. I know for me as I am taking my morning walk I see these people, smiling driving their Jeeps with tops and doors off, music playing, and smiling. They are having fun.”

How to enter

Raffle tickets are $50 each with a maximum of 4,500 tickets sold. Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card at www.universe.com/beepbeep2020 or in person with cash at Amber Rose Restaurant, Bunker’s Bar and Grill, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, and White Allen European Auto. (Cash only at these locations only-tickets available as of Wednesday, Sept. 2) Credit card purchases accepted online and available now. Must be 18 and up to enter.