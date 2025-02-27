‘Bingocize’ gets older folks, those with disabilities moving and socializing

Kettering Health Years Ahead — in partnership with Central State University Extension and the Area Agency on Aging — is currently offering Bingocize at its Centerville location and will likely offer the program at other locations in the future.

“Bingocize combines exercise and health information with the game of bingo which is a great and fun way to get seniors and those with disabilities moving and socializing,” said James Keys, Central State University interim program extension associate, family and consumer sciences. “There are three components — falls prevention, exercise only, and nutrition — in which we have an educational component on the subject, have some physical activity, and play bingo.”

And have a great time.

“They say laughter is the best thing and we laugh a lot,” Steve Lewis, of Riverside, said. “He (Keys) makes it a lot of fun.”

Bingocize 101

Bingocize is a 10-week evidence-based health program that meets twice a week with sessions lasting between 60-90 minutes depending on questions and activities. There are a variety of prizes including pedometers and cooling towels for the participants.

“Our role, on the extension side, is to take evidence-based information and go into the community to help people put it into practice,” Keys said. “These programs impart knowledge and provide practical applications to build stronger families and communities.”

From conversations about portion size and protein consumption to gentle stretching and low-impact cardio, the bingo games are intermixed with wellness information and exercise — a perfect fit with the Area Agency on Aging which is piloting the program locally.

“The Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to supporting free wellness and caregiver education programs to help older adults to remain safe and independent in their homes for as long as possible,” said Douglas McGarry, executive director for the Area Agency on Aging for the nine-county area that includes Montgomery County. “We partner with senior centers and other organizations to provide these programs throughout our communities.”

Bingocize benefits

The program is designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility for seniors of all fitness levels. Participants in the current program range in age from their mid-50s to late-70s.

“We get people moving, stretching, and addressing the physical challenges that come with being sedentary,” Keys said. “This program also helps with the isolation that some seniors feel. The health education piece helps individuals make better decisions related to their health which in some cases adds years to their lives.”

Ava Lewis, 67, has already implemented some of the changes she has learned about in the program.

“We’re trying to read labels more, cutting down on sugars and exercising more,” the Riverside resident said.

The shared stories only add to the fun atmosphere.

Andi Miner, 75, of Kettering was initially unsure about trying Bingocize, but now she wouldn’t miss it.

“The best thing is the camaraderie,” Miner said. “It’s a great mix of people.”

“And you really get to know everybody,” Dan Sanders, 74, said.

MORE DETAILS

For more information about this and other senior programs and resources, visit the Area Agency on Aging at info4seniors.org, Central State University at centralstate.edu/academics/science/extension or Kettering Health Years Ahead at ketteringhealth.org/services-treatments/seniors.