Find Your Groove: Dayton Dance Initiative connects dancers with education, opportunities

Dayton Dance Initiative, or DDI, is a dancer driven organization designed to provide professional dancers a platform to collaborate and create with a variety of different artists outside their genre while strengthening the community’s connection with dance.

“DDI has always been more than rehearsing and producing a show,” Sydor said. “It’s about the relationships and friendships that are formed as a result of making art together. We want to share out love of community and art making with others.”

Youth programs

One way DDI dancers share their love of dance is through summer programs like this year’s “Find Your Groove” All-levels Dance Camp. Held in conjunction with the Dayton Live Creative Academy, the five-day, beginner-friendly camp will be taught by dancers and instructors from the Dayton Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet Academy, DCDC2 and Ballet Idaho.

The Creative Academy program — held at the PNC Arts Annex — will include instruction in musical theater, ballet, jazz, contemporary and modern dance as well as improvisation. Participants also receive a ticket to DDI’s summer performance.

“My favorite moment last year was seeing how impacted our Creative Academy students were by their teachers’ performances,” Sydor said. “At the end of the week-long intensive, they attended our show with their families. They asked insightful and inspired questions during the talkback – it was a delight to witness.”

Dancer development

Pre-professional, intermediate or advanced dancers can experience class with the DDI dancers during a series of open community company classes. Held from late May through mid-June, participants join the DDI dancers for a company class in the DCDC studios.

Classes will vary by day but will include a variety of dance styles including ballet, ballet for contemporary dancers, contemporary jazz, contemporary modern and yoga.

“Our open company classes allow our community to move and dance with the professionals of DDI, all while experiencing the diverse backgrounds each of our artists inhabit,” Sydor said.

MORE DETAILS

To learn more about DDI programs and performances, subscribe to the mailing list at www.daytondanceinitiative.com or follow Dayton Dance Initiative on Facebook or Instagram.

Find Your Groove – All-Levels Dance Camp

What: Join the Dayton Dance Initiative professional dancers for five days of dance exploration and discovery.

When: June 16-20

Where: PNC Arts Annex

Who: Ages 12-18, no dance experience required

Info: Visit www.daytonlive.org