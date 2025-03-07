Tips for etiquette for when you’re hiking muddy trails

“I think we’re taught from an early age to avoid obstacles and unknowns and we’re also fighting an innate desire to not walk in water,” said Michael Osborne, regional park manager and chairman of MetroParks Trails Committee. “But when you walk on the side of the trails, it’s usually softer and easily damaged.”

Preparation is key to tackling the challenges of spring hiking as puddles and muddy trails can be almost unavoidable.

A little preparation can go a long way

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad choice in clothing,” Osborne said.

The right footwear and equipment can make sloppy spring hikes safer and more enjoyable. A hiking shoe with a heavy-duty sole, mid cut to ankle height, can provide traction and be cleaned off post hike. Gaiters can also be worn to keep mud off your pants.

“There is absolutely an increased hazard level for slips and falls, so trekking poles come in handy,” Osbornes said.

He also suggests allowing for extra time on the trail to navigate it safely. Mud-caked boots can slow you down and muddy trails might also require more exertion and energy.

Once the hike is over, it’s advisable to change into clean, dry footwear. Stow the muddy boots in a plastic bag or bin to avoid tracking mud into the car.

Explore new trails

Warmer temperatures can be all the encouragement people need to get out on the trails — possibly even a new trail.

“We all have cabin fever and want some fresh air this time of year,” Osborne said. “It can be a perfect time to get out and enjoy a different trail experience.”

For those who would prefer to stay dry, there are a variety of paved or gravel trails in the Miami Valley that offer a beautiful change of scenery minus the mud.

If you’d prefer to stay on familiar trails, a morning hike might be best as cold overnight temperatures might provide firmer footing.

“It’s an education piece,” Osborne said. “We all have a larger impact on the trails than we might realize.”

MetroParks tips to avoid muddy trails

If you start to make deep tracks in the mud, turn around and head back.

If you come across a muddy spot on a trail that is otherwise dry, NEVER bike, ride or walk off-trail, around a muddy patch. This makes a new trail on the side of the trail, encouraging others to use, and causing unnecessary erosion and damage to the soil and vegetation. If you must, always ride/walk through the mud on the center of the trail.

If the temperatures at night are still dropping below freezing, get your hiking in early, while the ground is still frozen.

Enjoy paved bike paths for a few weeks, while your favorite trails dry out. Dayton is home to the nation’s largest paved network of trails.

Paved MetroParks trails