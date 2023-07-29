GET ACTIVE: Nature play offers enjoyment and enrichment for children

Climb, dig, splash, build, explore and learn – nature play checks all the boxes.

Unstructured play in natural settings is important for childhood development as well as multigenerational social bonding, but most children spend considerably more time inside than outside. According to the Child Mind Institute, the average American child spends only about four to seven minutes a day playing outside and more than seven hours a day in front of a screen.

Outdoor play isn’t just enjoyable — it’s invaluable.

“Children learn through play and nature provides an endless supply of sticks, leaves, rocks, mud, etc. for children to use their imagination and build into creation,” said Doug Horvath, Five Rivers MetroParks education coordinator and naturalist. “They learn to balance and develop good body smarts and strength. They experience falling down, getting back up and trying again. They find others who have different abilities in play – imagination, artistic, climbing, story creation – and learn to play next to each other and with each other over time.”

Outdoor play is a priority at Five Rivers MetroParks with designated nature play areas in Englewood, Hills & Dales, Possum Creek, Sugarcreek, Wesleyan, and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroParks. A new nature play area is under construction at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. These interactive spaces have been created with natural elements that encourage children to explore unconstructed play in nature.

“Nature play areas are designed as learning opportunities for families to learn to play in nature,” Horvath said. “Think of them as a gateway to the wider world of play and an active healthy lifestyle. We continue to develop them and encourage other groups to create them as well.”

Both the Hills & Dales and Possum Creek nature play areas were recently expanded and upgraded, providing even more features for creative outdoor play.

“Nature play areas are a front door experience for families,” Horvath said. “Adults can help support great childhood development by creating access and enthusiasm for children to spend time outdoors in play.”

The fun, however, doesn’t need to be limited to the little ones.

“Even as adults, we benefit from the exercise, stress relief and awareness of seasonal changes making Ohio special,” Horvath said. “The Five Rivers MetroParks nature play areas are designed especially for 5 to 12-year-olds, but the benefits of nature are here for all ages.”

Additional local resources are available from the Leave No Child Inside: Miami Valley Collaborative at https://ohiolnci.org/ohio-regions/miami-valleydayton/.

Benefits of Outdoor Play

According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children:

1. It invites children to learn science

2. It creates opportunities for social interaction and collaboration

3. It promotes physical health

4. It invites new contexts for learning

5. It promotes better sleep

6. It gives children a chance to take appropriate risks

7. It may lead to better learning outcomes once children return to other activities

8. It supports STEM skills

9. It anchors children to the real world

DIY Nature Play at Home

Ideas to create outside nature play areas at home from MetroParks staff: