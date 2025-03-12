Green County parks series was inspired by a TikTok video of a rave hike

“I thought something like that could be a lot of fun and get people outdoors who don’t normally hike,” Hoos said.

Calling on her inner child, the naturalist began brainstorming themes for hikes. Motherhood provided some inspiration, but not all of it.

“I never really grew up myself,” she said.

Hoos and her fellow hikers sang Christmas carols to the birds, took their teddy bears on a hike and donned blow-up costumes for a snowy walk in the woods. They will next be on the hunt for Pokémon and battling at the Pokémon gym at the Adena Mound.

“I just like being outside, but the Wacky Wayfarer events also offer a creative outlet that is so important,” Hoos said.

The free beginner-friendly events are held monthly, rotating through different GCP&T parks. No registration is required.

“As a parks department we do a lot of free events because we want to get people outside,” Hoos said. “And I chose different parks because once you’ve done it, you will be more comfortable at that park and more likely to go back.”

The difficulty level for most of the Wacky Wayfarer hikes is considered Level 1 — flat dirt, gravel or paved trail with minimal elevation changes — making it accessible for hikers of all ages and ability levels. The age range for the most recent hikes is 18 to 60+.

“I usually pace it to the slowest person so everyone can keep up,” Hoos said. “Sometimes we’ll stop along the way for fun little challenges.”

While the Wacky Wayfarer events are designed for adults who are young-at-heart, Greene County Parks & Trails might add a similar series for young outdoor adventure seekers.

For information on these and other GCP&T events, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or Greene County Parks & Trails on Facebook.

Wacky Wayfarer Series – upcoming events

Pokémon Go Hike

What: Charge those devices and hit the trails on a hike to the Gym at the Adena Mound within Indian Mound Reserve. Dress in your best Pokémon trainer apparel and GO!

When: March 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Indian Mound Reserve, 2750 US Rt 42 E., Cedarville

Murder Mystery Hike

What: Bring your sleuthing skills to the Narrows Reserve and help solve The Murder at the Oxbow. Everyone is suspicious and no one is safe!

When: April 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 South Stringtown Road, Xenia

Hip Hop Dance Hike

What: There’s a party in the woods and you’re invited. Bring your glow sticks and body paint for this after dark party hike in the woods. Black light flashlights and music will be provided.

When: May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia