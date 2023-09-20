Hocking Hills voted Ohio’s top ‘Hidden Gem’ to see fall foliage

BreakingNews
Credit: Kristen Zeis

Credit: Kristen Zeis

If you want to see beautiful fall foliage, make sure Hocking Hills State Park is on your list.

Mixbook, a No. 1 rated photo book brand, surveyed 3,000 respondents to see which under-the-radar destinations across the country people would most like to visit to see fall foliage this year. The top 150 hidden gems included Hocking Hills, which ranked No. 7 with the following description:

“Hocking Hills State Park is a lesser-known delight during the fall season. As the foliage turns to rich shades of red, orange, and gold, the park’s varied terrain, from gorges to waterfalls, is accentuated by this colorful canvas. The natural beauty of the park, often overshadowed by more popular destinations, provides a tranquil and stunning setting that truly celebrates the essence of fall.”

Other Ohio locations cited within the survey were Mohican State Forest in Perrysville (No. 12) and Shawnee State Park in West Portsmouth (No. 89). Sterling Forest State Park in New York ranked No. 1.

For more information about the state park, visit www.explorehockinghills.com or call 1-800-HOCKING (1-800-462-5464).

Hocking Hills is located in Logan, particularly on the Hocking River, 48 miles southeast of Columbus.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

