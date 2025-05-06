It’s National Bike Month: Region has 350 miles of paved trails for cycling

And with more than 350 miles of paved, multi-use recreational trails, the Miami Valley is a great place to do just that — give cycling a try.

“A lot of the region is connected, so those trails offer opportunities to commute to work or school, but they also offer the opportunity to get out and explore some of the small towns that are in the area and explore them and what they have to offer, said Chris Buck Five Rivers MetroParks special events coordinator. “The trail network also serves as a great place to move and get your heart rate up a bit as well.”

And if natural trails are your preference, John Bryan and Caesar Creek state parks, along with the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA), offer a variety of scenic wooded trails.

Safety first

If your bike has been collecting dust, getting it road ready is essential. Buck recommends the ABC Quick Check as a starting point.

“That means to check the Air in your tires and make sure your tires are free from any damage or dry rot. Check your Brakes to make sure they are in good working order and will stop you when you need them to. Check your Chain to make sure it is lubricated and free from rust,” he said. “Also check the connection points of your wheels to your bike to ensure they are tight and connected correctly.”

Beyond the basics, if your bike needs maintenance work, there are a variety of local bike shops that carry bicycle parts and offer repairs as well as sell bikes.

Start small

For beginners as well as those returning to cycling, starting small is advisable.

“A bike ride on some quiet neighborhood streets to a restaurant or to the store is a great way to start,” Buck said. “For commuting, my advice is to plan ahead. Get as much ready the night before as you can, so you have a little extra time in the morning to get out the door. Know your route and maybe drive it the day before if that helps you feel more comfortable.”

Miamivalleytrails.org offers trail maps and resources to help make your ride safe and enjoyable. And the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association (MVMBA) offers trail information and sponsors mountain biking events.

Join the crowd

In celebration of National Bike to Work Day, RiverScape MetroPark will host the annual pancake breakfast on May 16 from 7-9 a.m. Free, flying — yes, flying — pancakes are only part of the festivities as cycling enthusiasts can enjoy live music, a photobooth and a variety of cycling-related exhibitors.

“It is absolutely a celebration — it’s a celebration of the warmer weather coming and people being more comfortable getting outside and riding their bikes,” Buck said. “It’s a celebration of May as National Bike Month and, most importantly it’s a celebration of the magnificent facilities and trails that we have here in the Miami Valley.”

The first 400 cyclists to check in at the Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast will receive a gift from the MetroParks. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at metroparks.org/biketoworkday.

“The morning is all about celebrating the positive impacts human-powered transportation can have on your body, wellbeing and the planet,” he said.

For more information on the breakfast and other MetroParks cycling programs, visit metroparks.org/programs.

MAY CYCLING EVENTS AT METROPARKS

Miami Valley Cycling Summit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 9 at Hollenbeck Bayley Center, Springfield

Try Mountain Biking: 407 p.m. May 13 at MoMBA, Huffman MetroPark

Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast: 7-9 a.m. May 16 at RiverScape MetroPark

Bicycle Touring: Bikes and Bags: 6:30-8 p.m. May 20 at Possum Creek MetroPark

DAYTON BIKE TO WORK DAY

What: Celebrate all things cycling at the free Bike to Work Day Pancake breakfast complete with pancakes, coffee, live music, exhibitors and more.

When: 7-9 a.m. May 16

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton