My Pilates Studio in Washington Twp. celebrates 20 years

“It was like a piece of a puzzle clicked into place,” Anderson said. “I thought, ‘I love this’ and I wanted to go through training to become an instructor.”

From instructor to business owner, the Pilates enthusiast was determined to share what the Pilates Foundation describes as “a holistic exercise system designed to elongate, strengthen and restore the body to balance.”

“For me, Pilates became a calling,” Anderson said.

Encouraged by her mother who urged her to “stop chasing your dreams and start living them,” Anderson established My Pilates Studio, 8100 Miller Farm Lane, in Washington Twp. in 2005. The fitness industry, however, is not for the weak — literally or figuratively.

According to the Health & Fitness Association, 30 percent of boutique fitness studios closed permanently in 2021 as a result of the pandemic. The fitness industry was already a challenging one as the association reported pre-pandemic that an estimated 81 percent of studios close or fail in the first year. And then there’s My Pilates Studio, celebrating two decades in the industry next month.

Pilates benefits

From injury recovery and managing chronic pain to strengthening the core and increasing flexibility there are a variety of physical benefits of Pilates. Breath control, body awareness and mindfulness are also components of Pilates practice.

“People spend an hour in their body, really focusing,” Anderson said. “It’s challenging, but everything can be modified as needed.”

According to UCLA Health, there are also several specific benefits for older adults including reducing the risk of falls, supporting good posture, decreasing the risk of chronic disease and improving overall emotional health.

“And Pilates grows with you, it’s not one-size-fits-all,” Anderson, 71, said. “It continues to keep me flexible and strong. Anyone who wants a better quality of life as they age can benefit from Pilates.”

Group classes also have the added benefit of building community.

A recipe for success

While Anderson believes strongly in the overall positives of Pilates, My Pilates Studio offers an added benefits. With eight teachers and small class sizes, Anderson describes the studio as a family more than a business.

“The relationships we create with our clients are unique,” Anderson said. “I know my clients and I know their needs.”

While workouts can be tough, there are always plenty of smiles to go around.

“Nobody goes unnoticed and everyone knows each other,” she said. “When you walk in the door it’s like a little reunion.”

And while Pilates is the primary offering – with reformers and mat classes alike – Anderson isn’t afraid to branch out and try something new. My Pilates Studio offers barre reset classes, adult ballet and, even, belly dancing as well as various workshops.

MORE INFO

My Pilates Studio will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall with an open house and sample classes. For more information, visit https://mypilatesstudiodayton.com.