Nature is the studio for Satsang Yoga & Wellness

Carver’s love of the great outdoors prompted her to create Satsang Yoga & Wellness.

“What sets us apart from a traditional studio is the ability to hold sessions in various outdoor locations immersed in nature,” Carver said. “Some of our sessions are near a body of water, with a sunset or in the middle of a park with lots of trees and fresh air.”

From Sunset Yoga at the Miamisburg Mound to Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga at RiverScape MetroPark, Satsang Yoga events enable participants to build a connection with nature as well as reap the benefits of a traditional yoga practice.

“Being in nature alone has many benefits such as stress reduction, a sense of connection to all living things, a boosted immune system, increased creativity, and overall improved health,” Carver said. “When you combine these benefits with the benefits of doing yoga — reducing stress, grounding and balance, mindfulness, strength, flexibility, and an increased overall sense of well-being — you end up with a well-rounded wellness routine.”

Carver explains that the word satsang is a Sanskrit term derived from “sat” meaning true and “sangha” meaning community, company, association and can be translated to “associating with or being in the company of like-minded, uplifting people, especially for the purpose of spiritual growth.”

“With this in mind, the mission for Satsang Yoga & Wellness is to unite people of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels for the purpose of improving overall health and wellness through various health and wellness programs in a community setting,” she said.

Satsang Yoga & Wellness events are beginner friendly and open to all experience levels.

“When cuing poses, I give options for different experience levels to take different variations of the pose according to what feels best for their body and needs that particular day,” Carver said. “I make sure to tell them to make the practice their own, taking what feels good to them and leaving what doesn’t.”

UPCOMING EVENTS