RiverScape MetroPark’s fitness classes designed to welcome all ages, levels of ability

“Five Rivers MetroParks really focuses on how to get people outside and connected to nature and at RiverScape, being an urban park, our approach at times is a bit different but that same objective is there,” said Rachel Baney, RiverScape program coordinator. “Being able to offer classes people are familiar with but in a different setting is really a unique opportunity. Nothing beats getting to be outside on a beautiful, sunny day.”

Classes are mostly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through mid-October and Saturday mornings from now through the end of August.

“We are lucky to have so many wonderful instructors that love to share their passion for fitness with our community, and who also do such a great job at making them accessible for all fitness levels,” Baney said. “Everyone is truly welcome, and we are really proud and grateful to be able to say that.

“Offering these classes at no charge furthers our mission as it helps break down barriers, whether it’s the cost or the fear of trying something new.”

Community fitness

Whether you want to break a sweat at bootcamp or prefer the slow gentle movements of Tai Chi, the Community Fitness program has a variety of options. Most classes are held rain or shine under the pavilion.

“We are often told that there is something therapeutic about the rain hitting the pavilion while a class is taking place,” Baney said.

Community Fitness classes are determined through an application system where local instructors interested in bringing their class to RiverScape apply and interview with the program team.

“Each year we receive more and more inquiries about participating in Community Fitness, so it has allowed us to offer a great variety,” Baney said. “We have a few instructors who have been with us nearly five years now, since the series’ inception, and it’s been incredible to see them build relationships with their class participants and their attendance grow.”

Fitness in the Park

Tori Reynolds, of Speakeasy Yoga, has been bringing fitness to RiverScape for more than a decade.

“I have people reach out to me every year asking if I’m doing Fitness in the Park,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of my absolute favorite places to teach.”

After several years of offering yoga, Speakeasy is adding Sculpt with Speakeasy this summer which Reynolds describes as a high-intensity, low-impact, full body workout.

“We use bodyweight only so it’s super accessible,” she said.

Like the yoga sessions, Sculpt participants should bring a mat as there is floorwork. And while the class is designed to raise your heartbeat, variations and modifications can make the class accessible to a wide range of fitness levels.

The space also lends itself to a wide range of participants.

“Walking into a studio can feel intimidating, so this is a great way to just show up and have fun,” Reynolds said. “It’s super low risk with a great chance of big rewards.”

RIVERSCAPE FITNESS SCHEDULE

Community Fitness

Bootcamp – 6-7:30 p.m. most Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 15 (at Festival Plaza)

BootyMix – 6-7 p.m. most Mondays through July 30

Tai Chi & Qigong at the River – 6-7 p.m. most Tuesdays through Oct. 15

Swerk – 6-7 p.m. most Wednesdays through Oct. 15

Yoga with Aleasha – 6-7 p.m. most Mondays Aug. 4-Oct. 15

Fitness in the Park

Sculpt with Speakeasy – 10-11 a.m., May 17, June 7 & 21, Aug. 9 & 23

Yoga with Speakeasy – 10-11 a.m. May 31, June 14, July 12, Aug. 2, 16 & 30

For a complete schedule of classes and events at RiverScape, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/riverscape.