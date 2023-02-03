GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors

El Camino de Santiago: Two Styles of Travel

Emily Foubert and Diana Glawe will kick off the series Thursday, Feb. 9 at Wright State’s Student Union as they share their individual experiences on El Camino de Santiago. Both women navigated the ancient European pilgrimage route – starting in France, hiking the Pyrenees and finishing at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in the northwest of Spain – but their journeys were a bit different.

Glawe paid for her belongings to be transported and stayed in pre-arranged private room lodging while Foubert carried her belongings in a backpack and stayed in hostels for pilgrims. However, both women had a meaningful purpose in their pilgrimage. Glawe walked in memory of her spouse, Deb, who passed away in 2017. Foubert walked in memory of her mom who passed away two years ago.

“She was my best friend and biggest champion,” Foubert said of her mom. “And I have fond memories of her in the gardens at home talking to the soil, the plants, the bees. I loved camping with her and going on road trips. She supported me on every life adventure, whether canoeing in the boundary waters or going back to school for environmental education and community-building in a different state. I hiked to renew my connection with her and to fulfill a dream of mine to backpack in a different country and live minimally for at least a month.”

The journey resulted in many life lessons.

“I learned, and reaffirmed, that I can carry only 10 pounds with me and that’s all I need in life,” Foubert said. “That, and an open heart – the rest falls into place.”

Glawe and Foubert will share their experiences and offer planning information and practical tips for an enjoyable Camino adventure.

Three Months on the North Sea Cycle Route

From walking to pedaling, the second presentation in the series will highlight Tracy Burge’s three-month, 3,500-mile ride along the North Sea Cycle Route, the world’s longest signposted cycle path.

Retirement wasn’t about relaxation for Burge but rather motivation as – after much planning and training – she biked through 14 countries that border the North Sea in 2019. It was a dream come true for the woman who had aspired to long-distance adventures since she was a child. Burge will share her adventure on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Cox Arboretum.

Sixteen Day Expedition Rowing the Grand Canyon

The grandeur of the surroundings and the challenge of the journey were a perfect combination for Amy Dingle and Cassie Lane.

“I love whitewater and doing a trip through the wilderness in one of our most prized national parks was something very appealing,” Dingle said. “This was my third time paddling this river but the first time rowing a raft – prior I kayaked it – which was going to be a new challenge for me.”

A 16-day challenge, to be exact, rowing 226 miles through the majestic Grand Canyon.

“The length of time being immersed in nature is what really appealed to me the most about this expedition,” Lane said. “Prior to this, my longest trip had been seven to eight days of being in the wilderness continuously in the boundary waters and the same length of time for both sea kayaking expeditions and for canoeing.”

The Dayton women – who experienced sweltering heat and challenging whitewater, exhilaration and exhaustion with 14 other strangers-turned-friends – will share the trials and triumphs of their nomadic trip rowing the Colorado River on Thursday, March 9 at Cox Arboretum.

“There are many life metaphors found in the river and in navigating a river with this force of power,” Dingle said. “A positive mindset can allow you to get through anything.”

Biking Dayton to Niagara Falls

Jeffrey McElfresh is not one to make excuses. The 48-year-old who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, also called hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy, embarked on a 19-day, 933-mile ride to Niagara Falls and back last year.

“I started cycling because it was a higher cardio exercise I was able to do with my disability,” McElfresh said. “I continue to cycle because it is now a lifestyle, medicine, meditation, social interaction and exercise.”

CMT can cause damage to the peripheral nerves and is characterized by progressive muscle weakness. Diagnosed as a teenager, McElfresh has been an avid cyclist since he was old enough to ride but shifted gears to long-distance rides in recent years as his mobility has been impacted by the disease. He averaged more than 50 miles a day during the Niagara Falls trip, frequently camping along the way.

“Living with CMT1A has given me a strong sense of adaptability and I tend to think outside of the box,” McElfresh said. “Doing things differently no longer registers. I am on the path wherever it leads.”

On this occasion, the path led to Niagara Falls.

“I had never seen the falls and the idea that I could ride my bike there was too much to resist,” he said. “Solo rides like this are demanding physically, of course, but they also require availability on a schedule, the gear to camp and eat on the road, and a bit of foolhardy optimism that can be tough to dredge up in a modern culture.”

The long-distance cyclist will share his Niagara Falls adventure on Thursday, March 23 at the Wright State Student Union.

Adventure Speaker Series at a Glance

El Camino de Santiago - Two Styles of Travel

Speakers: Diana Glawe and Emily Foubert

When: February 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wright State University Student Union, Endeavour Room, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Three Months on the North Sea Cycle Route

Speaker: Tracy Burge

When: February 23, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Arboretum MetroPark, Fifth Third Conference Room, 6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton

Sixteen Day Expedition Rowing the Grand Canyon

Speakers: Amy Dingle and Cassie Lane

When: March 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Arboretum MetroPark, Fifth Third Conference Room, 6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton

Biking Dayton to Niagara Falls

Speaker: Jeffrey McElfresh

When: March 23, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wright State University Student Union, Endeavour Roomm 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy,. Dayton