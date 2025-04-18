Sunset yoga, fly-fishing and more: Tomfoolery Outdoors celebrates its Miami Valley roots with 4 days of events

The reach, however, now extends from coast to coast as Helbig has spread his message from Alaska to Florida and countless points in between.

“In some ways it’s very surreal that I’ve been doing this for 11 years,” Helbig said. “But it’s always evolving, so it never gets old.”

Early on, Tomfoolery Outdoors was very event-focused.

“I was throwing everything against the wall to see what stuck,” Helbig said. “In the early days, it was more about the party around outdoor adventure and now, it’s more about the experience and connecting with nature.”

Mindful outdoor yoga practices are now as much a part of the brand as the jolly Santafoolery Bike Tour.

“I’m definitely more strategic now as far as the events I choose to host and have been gravitating toward smaller, cultivated experiences,” he said.

In addition to Tomfoolery-Outdoors sponsored events, Helbig has also done a significant amount of contract guide work over the past few years — last summer in Alaska and this summer in Pennsylvania.

“I try to incorporate playfulness and mindfulness everywhere I go, no matter what I’m doing,” he said.

While Helbig shares his message across the country, it’s a message rooted in the Miami Valley which is why he is hosting a four-day celebration from April 25-28 in the Dayton area.

“Without the connections I had in the Miami Valley I wouldn’t have had the confidence or support to start the business,” he said. “It’s important to me to celebrate with the people who have been there since the early days. I don’t want to lose my connection to the Miami Valley.”

The celebration kicks off with sunset yoga on April 25, followed by a fly-fishing clinic the following day at Island MetroPark. Helbig learned to fly fish on the Mad River in 1999, creating a lifelong passion for the sport.

Then, there will be a Scoot, Skate or Roll 5K in Yellow Springs on April 27. A screening of “Greybeard: The Man, The Myth, The Mississippi” will wrap up the festivities on April 28 at Base Camp Outdoors.

“Greybeard (Dale Sanders) reminds us not to take life too seriously,” Helbig said. “Even when things are tough it’s important to remain positive. He shows us how a man who’s 87 years old can have a motto that says, ‘someday I’ll get old.‘”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sunset Yoga

What: Yoga, playful movement and mindfulness session overlooking the Great Miami River while offering gratitude for the setting sun. Session is for all levels. Bring a mat or blanket. When: April 25, 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hope Bridge, park at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, and walk to Hope Bridge. Cost: Free program, tips accepted

Fly Fishing Clinic

What: Session will focus on the fundamentals and terminology to help you fly fish in freshwater locations. Outdoor classroom style instruction along with hands on learning. Gear is provided.

When: April 26, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Island MetroPark

Cost: $125 per person. Reserve a spot on Venmo-tomfooleryoutdoors by April 24. Ohio fishing license required.

Scoot, Skate or Roll 5K

What: Bring a skateboard, roller skates, inline skates or kick scooter – basically any non-motorized trail legal vehicle – for a social 5K on the Little Miami Bike Trail. Options for a one mile, two mile or 5K.

When: April 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Springs Station, 101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Cost: Free program, tips accepted

“Greybeard: The Man, The Myth, The Mississippi”

What: Screening of the feature length documentary of Dale “Greybeard” Sanders who became a Guinness World Record holder as the oldest person to paddle the 2,340-mile-long Mississippi River in a canoe at 87 years old.

When: April 28, 6:30-9 p.m. Film begins at 7 p.m. with Q&A to follow.

Where: Base Camp Outdoors, 420 E. First St., Dayton

Cost: Free program, tips accepted