‘Unplugged’ weekend camping retreat in Dayton pushes participants to disconnect from digital world

But unplugging — also know as a digital detox — and taking a break from your electronic devices doesn’t have to be a drag. Tomfoolery Outdoors and Satsang Yoga & Wellness have teamed up to offer their first Unplugged event Aug. 14-17 at Possum Creek MetroPark.

The weekend camping retreat is designed to help people unplug from the digital world and connect with themselves, with nature, and with each other.

“For many people, our devices have become comfortable, but there is a lot of healing and growth that can take place when you’re in your own thoughts,” said Tom Helbig, of Tomfoolery Outdoors. “Some of my most profound moments have occurred when I have been completely disconnected.”

Those invaluable moments of peace are also meaningful for Melissa Carver of Satsang Yoga & Wellness.

“When people disconnect, they are putting themselves first,” Carver said.

DIY unplugging

Not ready to unplug for an entire weekend, you don’t have to as you can pitch your tent for three nights or just disconnect for a day.

Primitive campsites will be available from Thursday through Sunday with prices ranging from $55 for a night to $108 for the entire weekend and day passes are also available. All activities are included and children 12 and under are free. Campers are responsible for their own meals.

“No matter how long you unplug, it’s valuable,” Helbig said. “And it becomes an opportunity to reconnect with people and nature.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the benefits of a digital detox include better social interactions along with reduced stress, sharper focus and more control of your time.

DIY adventure

While the Unplugged participants will share a digital detox experience, it’s not a one-size-fits-all event.

“We’re trying to create an event where people can pick and choose what they want to do,” Helbig said. “Someone could have a really adventurous experience or a more relaxing one.”

With multiple sessions held simultaneously throughout the day, participants can choose outdoor adventure like hiking or mindful movement like yoga or various workshops. People can also find time for individual meditation or journaling as well as enjoy community and live music.

“No matter what they choose, the important thing is to leave the distractions behind,” Carver said.

HOW TO GO

What: Unplugged is a weekend camping retreat designed to help campers unplug from the digital world and connect with each other and nature. Programs will focus on mindfulness, outdoor recreation, nature and community.

When: Aug. 14-17 with options for day or overnight participation.

Where: Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Road, Dayton

More: Primitive style camping. Visit Tomfoolery Outdoors or Satsang Yoga & Wellness on Facebook. Tickets available through Eventbrite as UNPLUGGED!