Wellness events at The Brightside are ‘Good Energi’

The Dayton event venue, at 905 E. Third St., has hosted a variety of health and wellness events in recent years. It falls in line with The Brightside’s mission to “bring people together to dance, celebrate love, enjoy art, and build stronger community bonds…and have a good time while doing it.”

“I have practiced yoga for over a decade, and our team members have each benefited at some point by different forms of a wellness practice,” Dixon said. “We have offered our space over the years to support many wellness events because our team has continually experienced the benefits, and we like the idea of making wellness approachable.”

In line with their wellness focus, The Brightside will host several events in upcoming weeks including Exhale Yoga’s Good Energi and Soul Flight Dayton. Both events are beginner friendly, focusing on realignment and restoration.

Good Energi

Sarah Angi, of Exhale Yoga, is excited to bring Good Energi — a Restorative Experience to The Brightside.

More than a traditional yoga practice, the workshop on May 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. is designed to provide a space for transformation, healing, and renewal. The evening will begin by sipping ceremonial cacao and making mala bracelets followed by a restorative yoga practice. Throughout the workshop, Brittany Hopper will provide soothing sounds on crystal bowls.

“It’s a sound bowl experience paired with a restorative yoga experience,” Angi said. “It’s an opportunity to realign and rejuvenate your energy.”

Being busy — and even overwhelmed — is often valued by society, but balance is important.

“Stillness is also important,” Angi said. “People need to take time for themselves so they can take care of others and live a happy life.”

Soul Flight

Tim Morrison, founder and creator of SPIRITUS breathwork, is also a firm believer in the power of stillness.

“Most people are living from the neck up, stuck in their heads, running on stress, disconnected from their bodies,” Morrison said. “But your nervous system is the foundation of your health. When we bring the body into regulation, everything shifts, physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually.”

Morrison is bringing Soul Flight, a three-hour immersive experience working with restorative breath and live, improvised sound healing, to The Brightside on June 3 from 6-9 p.m.

“It’s a space to reconnect, to soften, and to remember who you are beneath the noise,” Morrison said. “Breath and sound are two of the most powerful tools we have to regulate the system, release stuck energy, and bring people back into connection with themselves. This kind of work changes how you feel in your body, and that impacts every other part of your life.”

Morrison will also host SPIRITUS, a 3-hour breathwork immersion, on June 5 from 6-9 p.m.

“Everyone’s welcome, you don’t need to know how to do it,” Morrison said. “Your body already knows the way.”

For more information or registration, visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.