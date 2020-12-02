RESTAURANT NEWS: Meadowlark reopens, offers pickup and delivery only for now

“We re-open today at 11:30 a.m. and are so excited to cook for you again!” Meadowlark’s Facebook page told diners on Tuesday, Dec. 1. “A reminder that our dining room is not open at this time and we are ONLY offering CARRY-OUT with convenient curbside pickup or even more convenient delivery.”

Wiley had announced in a Nov. 19 Facebook post that the restaurant would close temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.