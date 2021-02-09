SNEAK PEEK: Grist to reopen its restaurant and shop this week in downtown Dayton

Before the couple knew of the available space at Fifth and Ludlow streets, their vision for their next location was something situated on a corner, with ample window space so passersby could get a good luck at how they prepare their food.

“Our brand is all about transparency, and what you see is what you get with us,” Van Voorhis said. “I saw this space, and it needed some updates, but the windows sold me. I knew this was a good (fit).”

Since securing the space in August, the Grist team has been bonding with nearby business owners and tenants by having them taste-test different items on the menu — a delicious favor Van Voorhis said they’ve been happy to oblige.

Whole loaves of bread will be available right behind the front counter, and dried, ready-to-cook pasta will also be sold.

Keeping with the central focus of their first location, keeping ingredients and business local is a big focus for the Grist owners. Any recipe calling for eggs will be made with eggs from Casey’s mother’s farm.

In addition to plenty of grab-and-go options, Grist will continue to partner with numerous local businesses and restaurants to supply the pasta for various dishes. Some of area restaurants that have utilized Grist-made pasta include Lily’s Dayton, Coco’s Bistro, The Winds Café, Mills Park Hotel and local country clubs.

The dine-in and grab-and-go menu will feature seven sandwiches, four salads, desserts, pastries and more. And Grist’s signature pasta sauces, pastas and breads available for carryout, ready to be prepared at home.

According to Van Voorhis, long-term plans call for expanding the restaurant element of the business and offer made-to-order pasta dishes to eat on-site.

Though the process has taken longer than expected, Van Voorhis said, the restaurant-shop is about two months away from obtaining its liquor license. In a cozy nook in the corner of the restaurant is a wine cooler where customers will be able to order from a rotating selection of wine and beers, available to purchase by the glass and by the bottle.

Coffee and tea will also be available throughout the day.

Grist is hiring four employees to start, but could hire more in the near future.

“Dayton is definitely home,” Van Voorhis said. “I’ve lived in New Orleans, New York and San Francisco, Napa. … It’s been fun, it’s cool to experience that and cook in those kinds of restaurants, but we have a following” in Dayton.

Since closing the Wayne Avenue location, Van Voorhis said regulars and other local businesses have been supportive and eager for updates on Grist’s return.

Regular hours will be Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed Mondays, but there are plans to make the business a seven-days-a-week operation in the future.

For more information, check out the Grist Provisions Facebook page.