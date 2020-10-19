SNEAK PEEK: How the new City Barbeque on Miller Lane is different from all others

The third and newest Dayton-area City Barbeque restaurant that opens to the public on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. today — Monday Oct. 19 — boasts a couple of new features that no other location in the Columbus-based barbecue chain has.
In a move that City Barbeque officials say will be repeated with future restaurant openings, the Miller Lane City Barbeque is the first to include a drive-through window, a customer-friendly amenity that many other regional and national restaurant chains are embracing. And it will be open an hour later than the restaurant’s dining room.
The new eatery also has new “Public Smokehouse” signage and branding that make it a prototype for future City Barbeque restaurants, along with a newly designed dining room and color scheme of burnt orange and blue, a spokeswoman for the Columbus-based chain said.
The region’s newest barbecue restaurant is located at 6549 Miller Lane, behind the Speedway convenience store at the corner of Miller Lane and Benchwood Road. The site previously housed a Steak 'n Shake restaurant.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today, Oct. 19, and the restaurant will open to the public at 11 a.m.
City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. Sides include baked beans, collard greens, green beans, three-cheese mac-and-cheese, vinegar slaw and fries. Dessert options include peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple ch
ocolate cake.
The new City Barbeque on Miller Lane will seat about 80, will employ about 60. The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., although its drive-through window will stay open until 10 p.m. daily, according to Steve Dabell, the restaurant’s general manager.
In addition to dine-in service, City Barbeque offers carryout, curbside pickup and catering, Dabell said.
Columbus-based City Barbeque operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville and on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.