SNEAK PEEK: How the new City Barbeque on Miller Lane is different from all others

In a move that City Barbeque officials say will be repeated with future restaurant openings, the Miller Lane City Barbeque is the first to include a drive-through window, a customer-friendly amenity that many other regional and national restaurant chains are embracing. And it will be open an hour later than the restaurant’s dining room.

The new eatery also has new “Public Smokehouse” signage and branding that make it a prototype for future City Barbeque restaurants, along with a newly designed dining room and color scheme of burnt orange and blue, a spokeswoman for the Columbus-based chain said.