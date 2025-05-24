Summer Camp-In at Great Wolf Lodge includes yoga trails, dance pool parties and more

Guests can get the day started with Yoga Tails, a story-inspired yoga session, which was created for the whole family.

Families can embark on a Trail Blazer Challenge and earn badges by participating in a wide variety of interactive games and activities like bean bag toss and family trivia. Plus, kids can get creative with arts and crafts and make keepsakes like friendship bracelets, DIY flags and origami tents.

Throughout the day, kids will also see the characters Wiley the Wolf and Violet Wolf.

As the sun sets, guests may sit by a fire in the Grand Lobby for an evening of campfire sing-alongs, lively dance parties, bedtime stories, and more–all designed to create lasting memories.

New this year, Great Wolf Lodge is releasing a limited-edition menu of a Mega Bacon Smoky Barbecue Double Cheeseburger, refreshing Avocado and Roasted Corn Summer Salad and a Fresh Blueberry Milkshake.

The Summer Camp-In goes on through Aug. 25 at all 22 U.S.-based Great Wolf Lodge locations.

“Great Wolf Lodge Mason ... offers everything under one roof including the expansive indoor water park, exciting dryland attractions, family-friendly activities and entertainment, and a variety of dining and retail experiences,” Eldridge said.

Great Wolf Lodge Mason’s signature attraction is a 50,000 square foot indoor water park. There are 16 slides and attractions for every age.

Summer Camp-In is one of four seasonal celebrations at Great Wolf Lodge.

Summer Camp-In tips