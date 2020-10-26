The Neon teams up with brewery to show locally-produced, award-winning horror movie

The Neon movie theater will be showing a locally-produced horror movie at a one-time-only screening next weekend.
Along with the help of Toxic Brew Co. and Hole in the Wall, The Neon will be showing the horror/comedy movie “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” at a screening on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The movie, written and directed by Dustin Wayde Mills, is about a slumber party that goes wrong — terribly wrong, in fact, when a supernatural evil is released that threatens to destroy the entire world.
Haley Jay Madison, who works at Hole in the Wall and stars in the film, will be hosting the event. Madison earned a best-supporting actress award at the Hexploitation Film Fest for her work in the film. “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” also won best horror/comedy movie at the film fest.
“Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” is the first installment of a monthly horror, sci-fi and fantasy movie night series put on by Hole in the Wall, Toxic Brew Co. and The Neon.
Tickets for the event are $20 per person and will be sold in advance only by visiting The Neon’s website. Be sure to snag your tickets as soon as possible, as they are selling fast. The tickets also come with two free beers from Toxic Brew Co. The brewery will be on The Neon’s patio pouring their OK, Karen pilsner and fall favorite Toxic Harvest ale made with roasted butternut squash and fresh local apple cider.
WANT TO GO?
What: Slaughterhouse Slumber Party at The Neon
When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. 5th St., Dayton
Cost: $20 per person