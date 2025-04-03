The weather is starting to get warmer, so be sure to sign up for the various 5K races or Earth Day events later in the month.
Here are some things to do in Dayton this weekend, April 4-6, 2025.
- Comedian Maria Bamford will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene. Bamford is a performer, author and acted in her own Netflix show “Lady Dynamite.” Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. $35. 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.
- The 2025 ASA DataFest Competition will be 5-9 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5 at the Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St. On April 6, teams will work off site or remotely. An organization with a challenge has volunteered a large data set for analysis, which is kept secret until the day the competition begins. On a Friday, under the guidance and mentorship of local data experts, teams of three to five students will work together to analyze the data, draw conclusions, and create a short recorded presentation that tells the data story. Winners are announced the following week and prizes are distributed at an evening awards dinner April 15. Free. Website: forms.office.com/r/rmwAEywbWY
- Centerville’s Spring Expo will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5 at Sinclair College’s Centerville campus, 5800 Clyo Road. Homeowners and garden enthusiasts will find everything they need to kickstart their spring projects. Free. Website: centervilleohio.gov
- ArtsGala will be 6-11 p.m. April 5 at Wright State University. The event will showcase the talents of students from Wright State University’s theatre, dance, art, music, and motion pictures programs. $300-$550. Website: wright.edu/artsgala
- The Czech-Slovak Sunday Brunch, a 50th anniversary event, will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. $12 for members. $13 for non-members. 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com.
- The Dayton Burger Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St. Enjoy burgers, themed food items and a beer garden patio. Free. 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com.
- The Music of “Star Wars” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way. Enjoy a fun and fascinating tour through John William’s soundtracks of the “Star Wars” saga in this all-ages, family-friendly multimedia presentation. Free. Website: udayton.edu
- Newsboys will perform 7 p.m. April 5 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Newsboys is one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million units across 23 recordings and garnering boundless awards. $35-$75. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.
- The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present Verdi’s “Aida” 7:30 p.m. April 4 and 2:30 p.m. April 6 at the Schuster Center. At its heart, Verdi’s majestic opera “Aida” is an intimate story of love — forbidden and unrequited — enmeshed in a struggle for imperial power between Egypt and Ethiopia. $6-$12.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- “Sway” by Susanne Scherette King is on display April 3-28 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair. An opening reception will be held 6-9 p.m. April 3. An artist talk will be held 2-4 p.m. April 12. King is influenced by mid-century artists such as Robert Motherwell, Joan Mitchell and Franz Kline. Her work uses strong colors, movement and motion. Free. Website: shop.eadgallery.com
