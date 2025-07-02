Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 4-6

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, cruise-ins and more.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Red, White and Boonshoft

When: July 4-6

Location: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Description: To celebrate the Fourth of July, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will host a multi-day event featuring various scientific demonstrations and activities. The event will also offer an indoor fireworks show in the museum’s famous planetarium.

National Dressage Pony Cup

When: July 4-6

Location: 3955 Ohio 730, Wilmington

Description: The National Dressage Pony Cup is set to return to The World Equestrian Center this weekend. The multi-day small horse and pony competition will be split into several divisions and feature challenges such as musical freestyle.

ExploreSee also: Local 2025 Fourth of July events: Parades, fireworks and festivals

Frontier Fun at the Beedle Cabin

When: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. July 5

Location: 151 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: Guests will learn to make traditional rag dolls at this weekend’s free “Frontier Fun at the Beedle Cabin” event. The demonstration is a part of a monthly series teaching families how to make various historical crafts.

Wild Front Tears at The PhoneBooth Longue

When: 8 p.m.-midnight July 5

Location: 1912 E. Whipp Road, Kettering

Description: Known for mixing rock, blues and country, Wild Front Tears will perform at the PhoneBooth Longue this Saturday.

Night Sky Tour at Hisey Park

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. July 5

Location: 5443 Middletown Road, Waynesville

Description: The Warren County Astronomical Society will host a free night sky tour at the Fred Bay Observatory in Hisey Park this Saturday. This event is weather dependent.

Piqua Comic Con

When: 10 a.m. July 6

Location: 110 S. Wayne St. Piqua

Description: Local vendors will sell comics, toys, games, handmade crafts and more at Piqua Comic Con this weekend. Cosplayers, artists and authors will also be in attendance. This event is free and open to all ages.

Pet Supplies Plus adoption event

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 6

Location: 3320 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Description: This Sunday, Pet Supplies Plus in Beavercreek will host a dog adoption event in collaboration with local shelter the Rescue Haven. Guests can be pre-approved for adoption by applying online at shelterluv.com.

Heart of Ohio Cruise-In

When: Noon-4 p.m. July 6

Location: 4785 E. National Road, Springfield

Description: One of the nation’s largest antique centers will host a cruise-in event this weekend. Music will be provided by Chuck’s CarTunes.

Centerville Summer Concert Series presents ’24K Magic: A Tribute to Bruno Mars'

The free summer concert series drew more than 20,000 fans to the Stubbs Park amphitheater in 2022.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

When: 7-9 p.m. July 6

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

Description: Centerville’s popular free concert series has officially returned, with 24K Magic set to take the stage this weekend. Performing in 41 states and 11 countries, the act is a Bruno Mars tribute show featuring hits such as “Uptown Funk” and “Just the Way You Are.”

Chicago at the Rose Music Center

When: 8 p.m. July 6

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Known for songs such as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “You’re the Inspiration,” Grammy award-winning rock group Chicago will perform at the Rose Music Center this weekend. Doors will open for the event at 7 p.m. and seating is limited.

