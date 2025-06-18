Things to do in Dayton this weekend | June 20-22, 2025

Summer Smash Music Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. June 20

Location: J.D. Legends: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Description: Hosted by Peter Dante, the Summer Smash Music Festival at J.D. Legends will feature bands such as Rehab, Shallow Side, Gravel and more.

Caribbean Funk Night at RiverScape MetroPark

When: 7 p.m. June 20

Location: 230 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: As part of RiverScape MetroPark’s Summer Music Series, Luv Locz Experiment will take the stage to perform various Caribbean funk jams. During the event, the RiverScape Café will offer food, drinks and various alcoholic beverages.

The Windamere Ghost Hunt

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. June 20

Location: 982 Central Ave., Middletown

Description: Paula’s Paranormal Project will host a ghost hunting event at the Windamere, a former bank located in Middletown. The event will also teach guests about the building’s storied history.

Springfield Art Council presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

When: 8 p.m. June 20

Location: Veteran’s Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Description: Written by famed musical theatre duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a loose adaptation of the biblical story of Joseph and his family. The Springfield Arts Council’s production will feature a cast of 75 community members, ranging from age three to 77.

Dayton Pickle Fest

When: 3-10 p.m. June 21

Location: Austin Landing: 3700 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

Description: Austin Landing’s Pickle Fest will offer various dishes featuring the food, such as cotton candy wrapped pickles, pickle egg rolls and more. Guests are also encouraged to dress in pickle-themed outfits and shop from the vendors selling pickle-themed merchandise.

Carillon Park Rail Festival

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: Carillon Park’s annual Rail Festival celebrates the history of locomotives with free rides on its miniature train, special merchandise, model train displays and more. The park will also showcase the oldest American locomotive still around today, the B&O #1, John Quincy Adams.

The Longest Day Car Show and Raffle

When: 4-7 p.m. June 21

Location: 401 Neil Armstrong Way, Lebanon

Description: Celebrating this weekend’s Summer Solstice, the Longest Day Car Show will feature various automobiles, raffle prizes and more. Food will be available from the Gliers Goetta food truck. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Comedy Mix Up

When: 7:30 p.m. June 21

Location: Brick’s Comedy Club, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Description: Brick’s Comedy Club, a venue based out of Miamisburg’s Star City Brewing, will host the Comedy Mix Up event this weekend. Comedians set to perform include Sixx Sense, Brian Million and Karrine.

“If” Movie Night in Smith Park

When: 9:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. June 21

Location: 801 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle

Description: New Carlisle’s Smith Park will host a screening of John Krasinski’s family comedy “If.” The movie will begin at dusk, and guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Oregon Historic District Garden Tour

Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: This weekend, The Oregon Historic District Society will host a garden tour, where guests can stroll through eight of the neighborhood’s private gardens. Guests will meet first at Newcom Park, located at 140 Brown St., to receive their map and wrist bands. There will also be native plants for sale during the tour.