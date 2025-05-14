Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 16-18, 2025

Dayton Home Expo

When: May 16-18

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: For those interested in home renovation, the Dayton Home Expo will feature various contractors and companies available to give quotes or demonstrations.

Cost: Free

Spring Fest in the Burg

When: May 16-18

Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Details: Run by a local non-profit, Spring Fest in the Burg is one of Miamisburg’s biggest annual events. There will be local food vendors, carnival rides, live music and a parade the morning of May 16.

Cost: Free

Furry Skurry 5K Run

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17

Location: 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Details: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will host the 34th annual Furry Skurry this weekend. Aside from the race, there will be food trucks, free microchipping, massages, yard games and more. Runners can also purchase a sign to commemorate pets they’ve lost in the Memorial garden.

Cost: $40-$80

Plane Talks at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 17

Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Details: During its Plane Talks event, Various experts will be located throughout the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, giving guests special insights on its many aircrafts. There will be historians, veterans, pilots, engineers and more.

Dayton Beer Company 13th Anniversary Party

When: Noon-11 p.m. May 17

Location: 41 Madison St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Beer Company will celebrate its birthday will special merch, drink releases and more. Live music will be provided 7-10 p.m. by Different and the Same.

Parrots of the Caribbean at Bicentennial Park

When: 6-9 p.m. May 17

Location: 13 S. Cherry St., Lebanon

Details: Jimmy Buffet tribute band Parrots of the Caribbean will take the stage at Lebanon’s Bicentennial Park this weekend. It is recommended guests bring their own chairs or blankets.

Rumours : The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

When: 7 p.m. May 17

Location: Arbogast Performing Arts Center: 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Since 2012, Rumours has been performing the songs of iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac across the country. Aside from their music, the performance will also feature period-accurate costumes. Tickets for this event are limited.

Cost: $35-65

Dayton Vegan Spring Market

When: Noon-4 p.m. May 18

Location: Courthouse Square: 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The sixth annual Dayton Vegan Spring Market will feature a variety of local vendors, live performances and speakers.

Cost: Free

The Fleabag Market Volume 3

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 18

Location: 121 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge will host a market where all the items are handcrafted. Local vendors set to attend include Weird Wares, Jerry Cemetery, Vitreous Images, Natures Rejects and more.

Fleurs de Fête at Carillon Historical Park

When: 1-4 p.m. May 18

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Held behind the Carillon Brewing Company, the park’s annual wine festival will feature live music, gourmet dishes, a silent auction and more. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

Cost: $80 during presale, $85 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $50 during presale, $55 at the door