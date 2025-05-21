Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 23-25, 2025

However, there will still be many non-Memorial Day events to attend in the open parts of the city, as well as the greater Dayton area. Here is a guide to 10 of them:

SugRRocK at Heathers Café

When: 7-11 p.m. May 23

Location: 202 S. Main St., Springboro

Description: Heathers Café in Springboro will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with music from blues and rock band SugRRocK.

Mental Health Awareness Month Community Celebration

When: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 24

Location: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, 2400 Reading Road, Cincinnati

Description: May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the group Black Women Cultivating Change will celebrate with a free event May 24.

Forest Ridge Association Annual Food Truck Rally and Craft Show

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 24

Location: Forest Ridge Pool: 6801 Union Schoolhouse Road, Dayton

Description: The Forest Ridge Association Pool will host its annual Food Truck Rally and Craft show Memorial Day weekend. This event is free to attend, and extra parking can be found at the nearby church on Union Schoolhouse Road.

Hollywood Feed Adoption Event

When: Noon-3 p.m. May 24

Location: 756 N. Main St., Springboro

Description: Animal shelter Rescue Haven will team up with holistic pet supplies store Hollywood Feed for an adoption event May 24. The event will feature several puppies for guests to meet and adopt.

Silk Bed Vintage Market

When: 1-5 p.m. May 24

Location: Shag Studios: 1126 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: Online clothes retailer Silk Bed Vintage will host its first market in Dayton May 24. This in-person event will have more than 25 vendors.

Cheese Fest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 3-10 p.m. May 24

Location: Austin Landing: 10400 Innovation Drive

Description: Austin Landing will kick off summer with its annual Cheese Fest May 24. This event will feature over 15 food vendors, live music, fireworks and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Brit Floyd at the Rose Music Center at The Heights

When: 8 p.m. May 24

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will return to the Rose Music Center May 24. This year, the group will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Wish you Were Here,” one of the Pink Floyd‘s most acclaimed albums. This group has sold out its last four years at the venue, and while its website says its currently sold out, there are limited seats still available.

Until Rust at Dublin Pub

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 24

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Description: Known for playing rock hits from the ‘70s through the 2000s, Until Rust will perform at Dublin Pub May 24.

Tats for Cats - Flash Tattoo Event

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 25

Location: Rebel Rebel Tattoo: 452 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Rebel Rebel Tattoo is teaming up with the non-profit pet adoption group Purrfect Additions for a special flash sale May 25. Guests will be able to choose from a number of designs, with the prices set at $50 for black and white tattoos and $75 for color tattoos. Signs-ups begin at 9:30 a.m., and there will be cats and kittens available for guests to meet and snuggle. The artists will be volunteering at the event, so tips are encouraged.

Caster Volor at the Hidden Gem Music Club

When: 7 p.m. May 25. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Location: 455 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: Caster Volor, a heavy metal band hailing from Minneapolis, will play its first Ohio show at the Hidden Gem Music Club May 25. There will also be performances by Pantera Tribute band Walk on Homeboys and Danzig tribute band Circle of Snakes.