TODAY: Mobile market offering free food to resume monthly stops at CSU

A popular mobile market is returning this week to Central State University for students, staff and community residents.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the CSU Community Marketplace Mobile Market will reopen in the parking lot of the Ward Center, located 1400 Brush Row Road in Wilberforce, on the CSU campus.
The mobile market will then continue to operate on the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participation in the mobile market is free, although participants will need to bring their own bags or boxes for food items.
Since fall 2018, the Dayton Food Bank has brought the Mobile Market to the university.
“It was very popular with our students, staff and the community,” said Mary Kershaw, CSU extension program leader. “Due to the pandemic, our last event was last February. We are truly grateful to the Dayton Food Bank for adding us back to their busy schedule. It is an exciting event each month.”
Each month, CSU students, staff and faculty will typically volunteer to assist with food distribution. People attending will need to sign in to participate, although there is no personal information required and no income eligibility requirements.
Participants should, however, expect staff to request them to complete an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Eligibility to Take Food Home form upon arrival.
“With the high rates of unemployment and the increase in food insecurity, this is truly a wonderful opportunity the Dayton Food bank is providing for us,” Kershaw said.
Social distancing and masks are required at mobile market events to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.