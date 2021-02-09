TODAY: Mobile market offering free food to resume monthly stops at CSU

Each month, CSU students, staff and faculty will typically volunteer to assist with food distribution. People attending will need to sign in to participate, although there is no personal information required and no income eligibility requirements.

Participants should, however, expect staff to request them to complete an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Eligibility to Take Food Home form upon arrival.

“With the high rates of unemployment and the increase in food insecurity, this is truly a wonderful opportunity the Dayton Food bank is providing for us,” Kershaw said.

Social distancing and masks are required at mobile market events to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.