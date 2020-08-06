Virtual Art on the Commons – a celebration of fine arts – is live

This year’s virtual Art on the Commons, Kettering’s annual fine arts festival, goes live today.
The online festival will be held today, Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 9. Each day will be filled with art demonstrations, interviews with artists, live music and more.
Credit: HANDOUT
Niki Dakota, music director at WYSO, will host a virtual Excursions Stage during the festival.
She has asked musical artists from the Miami Valley: “What are you making the during the pandemic?”
Each day the festival will stream new songs form Hello Emerson, Shrug, Yuppie, Amber Hargett, Charlie and Amanda Jackson, Kate Wakefield and Eleanor and Sam Dakota.
The festival also has a virtual artist gallery and visitors can shop for jewelry, ceramics, glass, photography and more.
This is the 32nd year for Art on the Commons. The link to the virtual event can be found at www.playkettering.org.
FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES:
Thursday, Aug. 6
8 a.m. — Art on the Commons Fine Arts Festival is LIVE!
10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Painted Cactus Planters
Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Hello Emerson
3 p.m. — Watch a time-lapse of Andrew Dailey creating a large-scale botanical drawing
Credit: Dan Cleary
Friday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Mason Jar Pencil Holder
Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Shrug and Yuppie
1:30 p.m. — LIVE! Join David Brand and Sandra Picciano-Brand of MythicSilver for a live stream interview and jewelry demo in their beautifully equipped studios.
3 p.m. — Rosewood Artist in Residence Nikki Strouss will demo her ceramic process.
Saturday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. — LIVE! Watch how clay glazes transform from dull to lustrous finishes in an outdoor fire! Ceramic artist Shelly Burden and the Rosewood team will be live-streaming a special raku firing at Rosewood.
Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” Featuring Amber Hargett and Charlie & Amanda Jackson
1:30 p.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Coffee Filter Butterflies
3 p.m. — Watch watercolor instructor Leonard Williams show off his amazing landscape painting techniques, including rendering water.
Sunday, Aug. 9
10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Flower Spinners
Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Kate Wakefield and Eleanor & Sam Dakota
1:30 p.m. — LIVE! Ask questions via a live-stream presentation by AOTC featured artist Dan Cleary as he shares his ideas, research and techniques for the digital art series The Wright Brothers - Then and Now.