Virtual Art on the Commons – a celebration of fine arts – is live

Each day the festival will stream new songs form Hello Emerson, Shrug, Yuppie, Amber Hargett, Charlie and Amanda Jackson, Kate Wakefield and Eleanor and Sam Dakota.

The festival also has a virtual artist gallery and visitors can shop for jewelry, ceramics, glass, photography and more.

This is the 32nd year for Art on the Commons. The link to the virtual event can be found at www.playkettering.org.

FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES:

Thursday, Aug. 6

8 a.m. — Art on the Commons Fine Arts Festival is LIVE!

10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Painted Cactus Planters

Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Hello Emerson

3 p.m. — Watch a time-lapse of Andrew Dailey creating a large-scale botanical drawing

The 2020 featured artist at Art on the Commons is Dayton photographer Dan Cleary. Credit: Dan Cleary Credit: Dan Cleary

Friday, Aug. 7

10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Mason Jar Pencil Holder

Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Shrug and Yuppie

1:30 p.m. — LIVE! Join David Brand and Sandra Picciano-Brand of MythicSilver for a live stream interview and jewelry demo in their beautifully equipped studios.

3 p.m. — Rosewood Artist in Residence Nikki Strouss will demo her ceramic process.

Saturday, Aug. 8

10 a.m. — LIVE! Watch how clay glazes transform from dull to lustrous finishes in an outdoor fire! Ceramic artist Shelly Burden and the Rosewood team will be live-streaming a special raku firing at Rosewood.

Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” Featuring Amber Hargett and Charlie & Amanda Jackson

1:30 p.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Coffee Filter Butterflies

3 p.m. — Watch watercolor instructor Leonard Williams show off his amazing landscape painting techniques, including rendering water.

Sunday, Aug. 9

10 a.m. — Kaleidoscope Art Projects with Brooke Griffin - Flower Spinners

Noon — Excursions with Niki Dakota Presents: “Art on the Commons-Art in Uncommon Times” featuring Kate Wakefield and Eleanor & Sam Dakota

1:30 p.m. — LIVE! Ask questions via a live-stream presentation by AOTC featured artist Dan Cleary as he shares his ideas, research and techniques for the digital art series The Wright Brothers - Then and Now.