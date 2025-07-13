Warren County Fair turns 175, opens Monday with food, vendors, rides, animals and more

“Our goal is for everybody from all walks of life to come and enjoy themselves,” said Chris Lutmer, Warren County Agricultural Society board member and fair committee chairman.

Evening events through the week include harness racing, rodeo, demolition derby, truck drag racing and a tractor pull in addition to live music every evening. A full schedule of events is on the fair website, warrencountyfairohio.org.

There will be a beer garden and food trucks offering everything from typical fair food including funnel cakes, cotton candy and corndogs to grilled food, pizza, Cajun cuisine, loaded tater tots and cold treats, said Taylor Runyon, Warren County Fairgrounds office manager.

General admission, which includes a daily ride wristband, is $12 Monday through Wednesday, $15 Thursday through Saturday, and a weeklong pass is $35. Children 2 and younger are free.

Admission is free on Tuesday for active duty military and veterans, and for seniors 65 and older with proper identification, Runyon said.

Also Tuesday there is a free armed forces dinner at 6 p.m. for service members, veterans and their families, she said.

Lutmer’s family has participated in the fair for at least 65 years, starting when his mother joined 4-H around 9 years old. He has many good memories, from going through the barns as a young child to showing his first steer.

The fair is an important event for the community as a whole, he said.

“4-H is a big part of it,” he said. “But it’s not just showing livestock. It’s also general projects as well with woodworking and gardening and sewing and all kinds of things.”

Over the years the fair has tried to keep up with popular trends, and this year is no different with the addition of sourdough bread as the featured open class in special baked goods.

“We want the county to bring what they do to show off to everybody,” Lutmer said.

In honor of the fair’s 175th year, people can buy special belt buckles, and all youth earning championships will get belt buckles, he said.

The Warren County Junior Fair will be conducting a “Stock the Truck” event. Fairgoers are asked to donate nonperishable food items to be donated to a local pantry.