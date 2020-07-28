Where to get wings for National Chicken Wing Day

This special event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling Jimmie’s Ladder 11 at 937-424-1784.

Where: Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St., Dayton

When: Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: Facebook

🍗THE WANDERING GRIFFIN

The Wandering Griffin’s juicy jumbo chicken wings are brined for 24 hours in Wandering Griffin’s pilsner lager, then baked, tossed in zesty Wandering Griffin house rub and grilled to perfection. CONTRIBUTED

The Wandering Griffin’s Buck a Wing Night, a weekly celebration of their famous chicken wings, falls on National Chicken Wing Day. Their juicy jumbo chicken wings are brined for 24 hours in their Smooth Pilsner Lager, then par-baked, tossed in their WG House Rub and grilled or fried. Just add one of their signature craft beers into the mix and you’ve got the makings for a great Wednesday.

Where: The Wandering Griffin, 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

When: Every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

More info: Facebook

🍗BUFFALO WILD WINGS

BW3s will offer a free snack size wings with purchase of boneless or traditional wings on National Chicken Wing Day. CONTRIBUTED

For years, Buffalo Wings Wings has remained the unofficial authority on all things chicken wings. On July 29, Buffalo Wild Wings will give customers six free chicken wings with the purchase of any size order of either boneless or traditional wings. This deal is available for dine-in and carryout orders.

Where: Multiple area locations

When: Hours vary by location

Explore 10 reasons to love Summer Restaurant Week

🍗HOOTERS

Hooters will be offering dine-in guests 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings on National Chicken Wing Day. CONTRIBUTED

Known as the “original wing joint,” Hooters has a special deal to offer its customers on National Chicken Wing Day. For those unfamiliar with Hooters’ wings, they offer a lineup of wings that come roasted, smoked, naked, boneless, bacon-wrapped and even meatless. On Wednesday, July 29, area Hooters will be offering dine-in guests 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Where: Hooters, 9890 Escort Drive, Mason. Note: The Dayton location’s dining room is not open and therefore is not participating in this deal.

When: Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: Facebook

🍗ROOSTERS

Roosters chicken wings, crowned the best wings in Dayton in Dayton.com's Best of 2018 poll. Source: Facebook

All Roosters locations will be serving up traditional and boneless wings for 59 cents per chicken wing. This offer is valid for dine-in and carryout orders, though the deal is capped at 100 wings.

Where: Multiple Miami Valley locations

When: Wednesday, July 29. Hours vary by location.

More info: Facebook

🍗WING ZONE

Hot Shot Wings from Wing Zone in West Carrollton.

With more than a dozen intriguing flavors, there is sure to be one to please each member of your family on National Chicken Wing Day. To celebrate the chicken wing, Wing Zone locations in Dayton and West Carrollton are serving up 16 boneless or thigh wings for $10 on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, for carryout and delivery. When ordering online, click on “WZ Dealz” or “Combo Zone” and enter the code 2182 to enjoy this deal.

Where: 5568 Airway Road #1505, Dayton and 654 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

When: Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29. The Dayton location is open from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and West Carrollton location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More info: Facebook

🍗WINGSTOP

Wingstop will offer five free wings for National Wing Day. CONTRIBUTED

Patrons who stop into a Wingstop location on Wednesday will receive five free wings slathered in any of the chain’s 11 flavors with a purchase of any wing order. Regardless of the number of orders, there is a limit of only five free wings permitted per customer.

Where: 2006 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

When: Open for carryout on Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More info: Website