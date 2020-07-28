Where to get wings for National Chicken Wing Day

All hail the chicken wing! Smoked, fried, naked or slathered in sauce, wings are the perfect companion to the big game or a tall glass of beer. Thankfully, for fans of the chicken wing, several Miami Valley restaurants are serving up this staple in spades to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on Wednesday, July 29.
These are the restaurants in the Miami Valley serving up delicious free wings, special wings or wing deals on National Chicken Wing Day.
🍗JIMMIE’S LADDER 11
Credit: Facebook
On National Chicken Wing Day, Jimmie’s Ladder 11 will be partnering with Warped Wing Brewing Company to bring customers draft beer, chicken wing flights, food and drink specials. Chicken flights will consist of four chicken wings tossed in one of their (top secret) handmade sauces.
This special event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling Jimmie’s Ladder 11 at 937-424-1784.
Where: Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St., Dayton
When: Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More info: Facebook
🍗THE WANDERING GRIFFIN
The Wandering Griffin’s Buck a Wing Night, a weekly celebration of their famous chicken wings, falls on National Chicken Wing Day. Their juicy jumbo chicken wings are brined for 24 hours in their Smooth Pilsner Lager, then par-baked, tossed in their WG House Rub and grilled or fried. Just add one of their signature craft beers into the mix and you’ve got the makings for a great Wednesday.
Where: The Wandering Griffin, 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek
When: Every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
More info: Facebook
🍗BUFFALO WILD WINGS
For years, Buffalo Wings Wings has remained the unofficial authority on all things chicken wings. On July 29, Buffalo Wild Wings will give customers six free chicken wings with the purchase of any size order of either boneless or traditional wings. This deal is available for dine-in and carryout orders.
Where: Multiple area locations
When: Hours vary by location
🍗HOOTERS
Known as the “original wing joint,” Hooters has a special deal to offer its customers on National Chicken Wing Day. For those unfamiliar with Hooters’ wings, they offer a lineup of wings that come roasted, smoked, naked, boneless, bacon-wrapped and even meatless. On Wednesday, July 29, area Hooters will be offering dine-in guests 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.
Where: Hooters, 9890 Escort Drive, Mason. Note: The Dayton location’s dining room is not open and therefore is not participating in this deal.
When: Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More info: Facebook
🍗ROOSTERS
All Roosters locations will be serving up traditional and boneless wings for 59 cents per chicken wing. This offer is valid for dine-in and carryout orders, though the deal is capped at 100 wings.
Where: Multiple Miami Valley locations
When: Wednesday, July 29. Hours vary by location.
More info: Facebook
🍗WING ZONE
With more than a dozen intriguing flavors, there is sure to be one to please each member of your family on National Chicken Wing Day. To celebrate the chicken wing, Wing Zone locations in Dayton and West Carrollton are serving up 16 boneless or thigh wings for $10 on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, for carryout and delivery. When ordering online, click on “WZ Dealz” or “Combo Zone” and enter the code 2182 to enjoy this deal.
Where: 5568 Airway Road #1505, Dayton and 654 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton
When: Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29. The Dayton location is open from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and West Carrollton location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More info: Facebook
🍗WINGSTOP
Patrons who stop into a Wingstop location on Wednesday will receive five free wings slathered in any of the chain’s 11 flavors with a purchase of any wing order. Regardless of the number of orders, there is a limit of only five free wings permitted per customer.
Where: 2006 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
When: Open for carryout on Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More info: Website