10 events you should check out across the Dayton region this weekend

Cost: Advance tickets are $105 to $135 for three-day reserved seats, $95 for three-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets are $40 Friday and Saturday; door tickets are $85 for two-day general admission; single day general admission tickets at the door are $45 Friday and Saturday.

More info: 937-374-3636 or www.somusicfest.com

2. Dayton Literary Peace Prize

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation presents “Dayton Literary Peace Prize: A Conversation with the Authors.” Gilbert King, who won the Pulitzer Prize and DLPP for “Devil in the Grove,” will moderate a panel discussion with this year’s award winners. Following the panel, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Clarence Page will interview Wil Haygood, the 2022 winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award.

Cost: $20 to $150

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. Josh Turner

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Country singer Josh Turner has enjoyed his fair share of chart success since his 2003 debut, “Long Black Train.” Turner, who released “Country State of Mind” in 2020 and the holiday-themed “King Size Manger” in 2021, has scored four No. 1 singles and placed three others in the Top 10 and seven more in the Top 40. He is also the recipient of six Country Music Awards.

Cost: $35 to $85

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

4. Pet Afflaire Gala

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group and Humane Society of Greater Dayton present the 31st annual fundraising gala. The pet-friendly evening features the Sniff & Greet cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres for humans and dog treats, Caribbean-inspired foods and drinks and an open bar with a signature cocktail.

Cost: $150 per person, $250 grand patron, $1,200 table of eight

More info: hsdayton.org

5. My Sister’s Keeper

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: Since 2018, scholars Minnita Daniel-Cox, Alexis Davis-Hazzell, Marcia Porter and Rosalyn Wright Floyd have been celebrating African American composers with the group My Sister’s Keeper.

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21.

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

6) “Harvey”

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 11 through 20

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Dayton Playhouse presents Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a man and his imaginary, human-sized rabbit pal. Dawn Roth Smith directs the comedic tale of Elwood P. Dowd, popularized in the 1950 film starring Jimmy Stewart.

Cost: $18 to $20; season tickets are available

More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org

7. Symphonic Pink Floyd

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Windborne Music, founded in 1995 by Ohio native Brent Havens, has been a longtime performing partner with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Recent Rockin’ Orchestra Series concerts were devoted to the Rolling Stones and Queen. Windborne returns for a tribute to Pink Floyd, including the entire album, “Dark Side of the Moon.”

Cost: $27 to $90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

8. A Cappella Fest

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12

Where: Fairmont High School Auditorium, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Details: After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, the Kettering National A Cappella Festival is back at Fairmont High School. While it is slightly scaled back post-pandemic, it remains the largest event of its kind in the United States for high school and college a cappella groups. Many activities are limited to participating singers but there are public performances each night. Friday features eight school groups performing two songs each before a short set from Six Appeal, which also performs a longer set on Saturday following opening sets from Fairmont groups Fusion and Eleventh Hour.

Cost: $15 Friday and $25 Saturday

More info: 937-499-2647 or www.ketteringmusic.org

9. Greg Hahn

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: The Florida native has a unique background, which explains his singular approach to stand-up comedy. Hahn was working a corporate gig after three years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps when he began doing comedy. He never looked back. The longtime venue favorite returns to town for two nights.

Cost: $25

More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com

10. Heartsiq

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sarah Green hosts the inaugural Heartsiq: A Queer Art and Dance Party, which features music from Abigale Moone & Friends and DJ Kim. Visual artist Elizabeth Hope will also be displaying original work. This new event will be a recurring monthly event at Yellow Cab Tavern beginning the second Friday in January.

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of event

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

