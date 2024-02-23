10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Get ready to move and groove as Dayton Contemporary Dance Company pays homage to Motown’s distinctly iconic blend of R&B, soul, jazz and funk. DCDC Music Director Deron Bell and his band will play hits from such legends as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5 among many others.

Cost: $20-$45

More info: 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com

2. Indigo Girls

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Indigo Girls has been active since forming in Georgia in 1985. However, this is a time of high profile projects for the folk-rock outfit with a new documentary, “It’s Only Life After All” and songs in the jukebox musical film, “Glitter and Doom.” Oh, and the Indigo Girls’ 1989 hit “Closer To Fine” was used prominently in director Greta Gerwig’s 2023 box office smash “Barbie.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $50.50 to $70.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. “A Doll’s House, Part 2″

When: Through Feb. 25: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Herbst Theatre of Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Wright State University presents an outstanding area premiere of Lucas Hnath’s 2017 Tony Award-nominated, contemporary-flavored follow-up to Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama. Centered around the messy homecoming of former housewife-turned-celebrated author Nora Helmer, this incredibly witty play concerning feminism and forgiveness is guest directed with great charm, heartbreak, intimacy and volatility by Human Race Theatre Company Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. The uniformly excellent, wonderfully mature cast consists of the truly dynamic Alexis Wentworth as the newly reinvigorated yet troubled Nora, credibly conflicted Julian Goldenstein as startled Torvald, terrifically expressive Taylor Greny (a knockout earlier this season in “The Liar”) as Nora and Torvald’s devoted housekeeper Anne Marie, and beautifully understated Emma Kopec as Emmy, Nora and Torvald’s daughter proudly stepping into adulthood on her own terms. Performed in a breezy 90 minutes without intermission, Hnath’s powerful play is a vivid reminder that saying goodbye to a long-term relationship can be liberating but the emotional scars linger in the mind and heart forever. Do not miss this show.

Cost: $5-$15

More info: 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu

4. Oscar Shorts 2024: Documentary

When: Feb. 23-29; 4:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This year’s Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Short Film are “The ABC’s of Book Banning,” “The Barber of Little Rock,” “Island in Between,” “The Last Repair Shop,” and “Ni Nǎi & Wài Pó.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

5. Gem City R&B Kickback II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Attorney Michael Wright and Owens Entertainment and Management presents Gem City R&B Kickback II featuring Ashanti, who was already turning heads as a teenage artist. She was featured on hits by Fat Joe and Ja Rule before launching a solo career. Ashanti was soon landing her own hits like “Foolish,” “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” and “Rain on Me.” The singer-actress will be joined in Dayton by 112, Changing Faces and Adina Howard. This show is 18 and older. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $79 to $150

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. Fairborn’s Annual Fashion Show

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25

Where: Kingdom Purpose Ministries, 100 N. Broad St., Fairborn

Details: This second annual event will include an Art and Vendor Showcase After Party beginning at 6 p.m. at The Main House Events, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn.

Cost: $25. Free parking.

More info: Tickets and donation contributions available at African Utopia Boutique, 422 W. Main St., Fairborn, and The Man House Events.

7. Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Rd.

Details: This annual educational jazz festival is organized and presented by the Beavercreek Music Parents Association. The primary objective is to expose the youth and residents of Beavercreek and surrounding communities to a variety of jazz forms and styles and provide opportunities to learn about careers in music directly from professional jazz musicians.

Cost: $35 for adults. $30 for students and seniors.

More info: www.weekendofjazz.org

8. Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This concert brings songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before with video of Johnny from episodes of “The Johnny Cash TV Show” projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync.

Cost: $35.50-$75.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

9. 38 Special

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: This year marks 50 years since 38 Special formed in Jacksonville, Florida. The Southern rockers went on to place 15 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, nine of which hit the Top 40. While members have come and gone, the group is still out for more than 100 dates a year. 38 Special performs with special guests Rusted Reserve. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $29 to $119

More info: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com.

10. Bowling For Pride

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Poelking Lanes, 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: This 16th annual event is a fundraiser to benefit the Greater Dayton LGBT Center.

Cost: $25

More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org