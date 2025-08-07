10-year-old swimmer is breaking records

Gibble herself swam most summers growing up in Centerville. She met her husband and Tyler’s dad, David, while they were both attending Centerville High School. But when Tyler was a baby, neither of his parents dreamt he’d be breaking records in swimming just a few years later.

“When Tyler was five, he started swimming on the Pleasant Hills swim Team in the summer,” Gibble said. “We realized he was a phenomenal swimmer almost right away as he was winning everything and was leaps and bounds ahead of other kids his age.”

Gibble knew her son was something special and she and her husband, David, decided to research year-round swimming clubs. They ended up starting his with the Washington Township Sharks swim team and Tyler began swimming and breaking records year-round.

“By the time he was six, Tyler had broken both of the SSA (Suburban Swim Association) records for six and under boys. After that, his parents knew he had a bright future ahead in professional swimming.

“When you are six, freestyle and backstroke are the two events you can medal in,” Gibble said. “Tyler broke records in both and won the state mini championship not only that year but also when he was seven and eight years old.

Tyler began making goals for himself, while dreaming about becoming an Olympic swimmer. His first goal was to beat his own records in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the 100-meter relay. He ended up breaking four of the five and was very close to beating them all.

“Tyler’s coach at Pleasant Hill said he had never seen anything like it,” Gibble said. “There are 12 other SSA swim teams in the area and kids from all over the area try to break these records.”

One of the oldest records Tyler broke was from 1991 – the breaststroke. With that stroke being his favorite, and his best, he broke it handily.

Tyler himself said that the thing he likes best about swimming is relays and doing different strokes.

“My least favorite is the butterfly,” he said.

Now swimming year-round with the Dayton Raiders, Gibble said her son has progressed quickly and continues to break records.

“The Raiders have played a particularly pivotal role in refining his technique and fueling his recent progress,” Gibble said. “Tyler has a great relationship with the team and his head coach.”

The Dayton Raiders Swim Club was established in 1979 as a result of the merger between the original Dayton dolphins and the Raider Athletic Department at Wright State University. The program has seen many of its swimmers continue their careers in college and have received scholarships. With more than 200 swimmers, the program has introduced children like Tyler to swimmers from all over the Greater Dayton area.

“Tyler really skyrocketed once he started swimming with the Dayton Raiders,” Gibble said. “He is already breaking records that are not very easy to break. This summer was freestyle and breaststroke and next summer he wants to break all the others.”

Tyler holds eight of the SSA records for ages ten and under. Now that summer swim has concluded for this year, he is traveling to championships like the one in which he competed a few weeks ago at Miami University in Oxford. There he finished in the top three for all strokes and won first place in breaststroke.

“Tyler’s goal is to swim in high school at Centerville,” Gibble said. “And of course, eventually go to the Olympics.”

But Tyler is still just a normal 10-year-old, preparing to start 5th grade at Stingley Elementary school, who enjoys hanging out with his friends, playing volleyball, football, basketball and being with his family, including his 8-year-old brother, Josh.

“I think that one of the most exciting things that has happened so far for Tyler was at the state championship meet,” Gibble said. “The time he got for his breaststroke was in the top five in the country for all 10 and under boys. It was a phenomenal time for him.”

