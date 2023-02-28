35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this March

2. ‘The Office’ Trivia Night

The Dayton Funny Bone will present “The Office” trivia featuring “Todd Packer” played by David Koechner from the TV series on Thursday, March 9. Teams will compete for prizes – while also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from Koechner about playing the hit show’s favorite obnoxious paper salesman. 88 Plum St. Suite 200, Beavercreek. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $27. More info: www.dayton.funnybone.com

3. David Koechner

David Koechner will perform March 10-11 at the Dayton Funny Bone. 88 Plum St. Suite 200., Beavercreek. 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and 7 and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Cost: $27. More info: www.dayton.funnybone.com

4. Peppers and Punchlines

Peppers and Punchlines hosted by Alex Eakin and Jared Scott will take over Wiley’s Comedy Club on Friday, March 17. Watch comedians eat some of the hottest peppers in the world as they tell their jokes. 101 Pine St., Dayton. Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

5. The Rich Guzzi Comedy Hypnosis Experience

The Rich Guzzi Comedy Hypnosis Experience will stop at the Dayton Funny Bone on Wednesday, March 29. Watch audience volunteers get hypnotized and do outrageously funny things. 88 Plum St. Suite 200, Beavercreek. Cost: $19. More info: www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

6. PechaKucha Dayton

PechaKucha Dayton is back on Thursday, March 2 at the Dayton Art Institute. PechaKucha is a fast-paced style of presenting using 20 slides discussed for 20 seconds each (20x20). PechaKucha’s presentation format allows speakers to share their passions in a succinct format, telling their stories in their own voices, with unique visuals leading the way. 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Free event. More info: pkdayton@gmail.com.

7. Olde Town Trade Fair

The Old Town Trade Fair will be back in Xenia at the Greene County Fairgrounds on March 4-5. Enjoy the living history event with dealers and demonstrators, all in period clothing from the 1700s through 1890s, making and selling their wares. This two-day event will demonstrate early American crafts such as blacksmithing, pottery, patterns, fabrics, finished clothing, silversmith, wooden products, and leather. 120 Fairground Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $4 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. More info: 937-857-9745 or 937-372-8621.

8. Dayton Metro Library book sale

The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library will hold a used book sale on Saturday, March 11 at the Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch, located at 4680 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton. The sale includes used books for children, teens and adults as well as music, movies and audiobooks. Most items have been weeded from the library’s collection. The sale opens for Friends of the Library members from 9:30 a.m. to noon and open to the public from noon-5 p.m. More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/friends

9. Vandalia Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Adults can relive their childhood with this Easter egg hunt at the Vandalia Recreation Center on Saturday, March 31. Eggs will contain candy, raffle tickets and gift cards. After the hunt is over, everyone will meet back in the VRC Gymnasium to count eggs and begin the raffle. Participants will meet in the VRC Gymnasium no later than 7:45 p.m. to check in. The egg hunt will start promptly at 8 p.m. Please bring a flashlight to this event. 1111 Stonequarry Road. Cost: $10 for residents and VRC members. $15 for non-residents. For more info: amessenger@vandaliaohio.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

10. Sweet Spring Marketplace

The Sweet Spring Marketplace will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on March 11 and 12. Come shop over 80 exhibits filled with shabby chic, repurposed, vintage, primitive, farmhouse, country, contemporary, jewelry, clothing, bath and body, home decor, and foods. 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 and free for children 12 and under. More info: www.https://cloudshows.biz.

DANCE

11. DCDC Director’s Lunch

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents its season’s final installment of the Director’s Lunch program on Thursday, March 2. The event will celebrate the life and legacy of Donald E. Hubbard, former director of education and community outreach. This midday event includes performances, enjoyable conversation and a catered lunch. At this Director’s Lunch, DCDC will rename its educational programming to Donald E. Hubbard Arts Enrichment Programs. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost: $26.50-$29.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The Miami Valley Dance Company will present “Alice in Wonderland” and Dance Repertoire Pieces on March 4-5 at Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Rd. 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $18 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. More info: www.miamivalleydancecompany.org.

13. Syncopated Ladies

Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies, a female tap dance band from Los Angeles, will perform Thursday, March 9 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $30-$40. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

FAMILY

14. Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays is a live, free show that is a revitalization of the science show that Charles Kettering and his “Barn Gang” had in the early 20th century on the very same stage at the Engineers Club of Dayton. Content has been developed for students in grades 2-6, but audience members of all ages are invited to attend and participate. The Saturday, March 4 session is focused on superheroes. Uncover the biology behind superhuman capabilities, biotechnology and other scientific techniques. 110 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. 9:30 a.m. Free event. More info: https://daytonregionalstemcenter.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

FILM

15. Elvis At The Neon

On Tuesday, March 7, a supporter of The Neon is presenting two films celebrating Elvis Presley for free to the public. The first screening is Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film “Elvis,” nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture,” which will screen at 3 p.m. The second film is King Creole,” starring Presley, which will screen at 7:30 pm. Adapted from a Harold Robbins novel and released in 1958, “King Creole” was Presley’s fourth film, made right before he was drafted into the Army. Donations accepted to benefit Doctors Without Borders. Tickets will be given on a first come-first served basis, starting 45 minutes before each show. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: https://www.neonmovies.com/

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

16. The Neon Oscar Party

Celebrate the 95th annual Academy Awards at The Neon’s annual Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. Ballots are available in The Neon lobby. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: https://www.neonmovies.com/

FOOD AND DINING

17. Battle of the Bartenders

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders is back on Wednesday, March 8 at The Steam Plant, 617 E Third St., Dayton. This event is a chance for local bartenders from over a dozen local restaurants to show off their best cocktails. Cost: $45 in advance until March 6 and $55 the day of the event. Tickets include one Buckeye Vodka Flight Card with your choice of four Buckeye Vodka cocktails from four different restaurants, food from each restaurant and one voting chip. Limited VIP tickets for $65 include arrival at 6 p.m. Also includes two Buckeye Vodka Flight Cards, food from each restaurant and two voting chips. More info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

MUSIC

18. Scythian

Scythian returns to The Brightside Music & Event Venue Thursday, March 2 to get Dayton ready for St. Patrick’s Day. 905 E. Third St., Dayton. 7 p.m. Cost: $20-$50. More info: https://www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

19. MJ Live!

MJ Live! is a Michael Jackson tribute show with dancers, a live band, lighting and effects. The tour comes to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 4. 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. 7 p.m. Cost: $15-$55. More info: www.arbogastpac.com.

20. Battle of the Bands

The finale of the Battle of the Bands will take place on Saturday, March 11 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. The finale features the top six acts from the January and February concert series. More info: https://www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

21. ‘Hits! The Musical!’

Dionne Warwick, six-time Grammy Award-winning icon, presents “Hits! The Musical” on Friday, March 17 at the Victoria Theatre. 138 N. Main St., Dayton. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $32-$102. VIP tickets include one premium reserved ticket, a post-show meet and greet and a souvenir item. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

22. Brandford Marsalis Quartet

The Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform Saturday, March 18 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. After more than three decades of existence with minimal personnel changes, this celebrated ensemble is revered for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $29-$79. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

23. ‘St. John’s Passion’

Bach Society of Dayton presents Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. John’s Passion,” one of the greatest choral works, which tells the story of Jesus’ capture, judgment, and crucifixion, as it is written in the Gospel of John. Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton. $20. More info: https://bachsocietyofdayton.org/

24. Divas3

Miami Valley Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 Heart & Soul season continues with a performance by the vocal trio Divas3 on Monday, March 20. Three female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history in this vibrant show. Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits, Divas3 covers the 1960s through the 1990s with music by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more. Centerville Performing Arts Center, Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $35 adults, $5 students. More info: mvcconcert.org.

25. ‘Swing is the Thing’

The 1940s and the 1950s were the decades of dance. “Swing is the Thing” features four world-champion swing dancers and two vocalists. From Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to Bill Haley and the Comets and Jerry Lee Lewis, the Dayton Philharmonic highlights the biggest dance hits from the decades of dance on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Schuster Center. 1 W. Second St., Dayton. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $26-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Explore Tom Papa to stop in Dayton on comedy tour

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

26. Harrigan’s Charity 5K

The Harrigan’s Charity 5K is set for Saturday, March 11 at Harrigan’s Tavern. 4070 Marshall Rd., Dayton. The registration tent opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. The tavern will open at 9 a.m. Cost: $35 through March 11 and $40 the day of the event. More info: www.harrigans5K.com.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

27. Dublin Pub

The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., will celebrate its 25th anniversary with events all weekend. The pre-party will be held Thursday, March 16 starting at 5 p.m. A one-mile run will take place at 5 p.m. The big bash starts at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17 with the first 100 people receiving a free T-shirt. The Survivors Party will be Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 on March 16. $10 cash-only cover for March 17. More info: www.dubpub.com.

28. Troll Pub

Troll Pub will hold its annual Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl throughout the Oregon District on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. 4 p.m. on both days. 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Cost: $10-$15. More info: www.trollpub.com.

THEATER

29. ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Town Hall Theatre in Centerville will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” from March 3-19. 3 p.m. on March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. 11 a.m. on March 11. 7 p.m. on March 3, 10 and 17. Cost: $11-$16. 27 N. Main St., Dayton. More info: https://www.washingtontwp.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

30. ‘Lend Me a Tenor’

The Lebanon Theatre Company presents Ken Ludwig’s Tony-nominated screwball comedy by Ken Ludwig. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 5 and 2p.m. Sunday, March 5. 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon. Tickets are available online at ltcplays.com or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (513) 228-0932 and leaving a voice message.

31. ‘God of Carnage’

Dayton Playhouse presents Yazmina Reza’s Tony-winning comedy March 10-19. 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18-$20. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

32. ‘Relativity’

Dayton Theatre Guild presents Mark St. Germain’s account of Albert Einstein’s family life. March 17-April 2. The Caryl D. Philips TheatreScape, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

33. ‘On The Town’

Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts presents this acclaimed musical from Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green March 17-April 8. WSU Festival Playhouse, Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 8 p.m. March 17, 18, 24, 25, April 7 and 8, 2 p.m. March 19, 25, 26, April 8, with a 7 p.m. show on April 6. Cost: $25 adults, $23 seniors 60 and older, $15 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

34. ‘Anastasia’

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled musical “Anastasia” is coming to the Schuster Center March 21-26 courtesy of Dayton Live. This dazzling show transports attendees from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. 1 W. Second St., Dayton. 7:30 p.m. on March 21, 22 and 23. 8 p.m. on March 24-25. 2 p.m. on March 25. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 26. Cost: $26-$109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. ‘The Hello Girls’

Inspired by true events this musical chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers. Presented March 24-April 1, during Women’s History Month, this is the story of women who answered the call. Music and lyrics by Peter Mills; book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, in Blair Hall, Building 2. 7 p.m. on March 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and April 1. 2 p.m. on March 26. Cost: $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. More info: 937-512-2808 or www.sinclair.edu.

VISUAL ARTS

36. ‘Trash Talk’

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents “Trash Talk,” created by artists Paul Kroner and Devan Horton. Slated March 3-25, the exhibit intends to “shine a light on trash and its literal and metaphorical implications.” Opening reception: Friday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. Closing reception: Saturday, March 25 from 1-4 p.m. The gallery is located at 222 North Clair St., Dayton. For more information, visit www.eadgallery.com/exhibitions/