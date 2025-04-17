5 places accepting donations from the Dayton community

The nonprofit agency is in its 28th year. Oak Tree serves children and teens between the ages of three and eighteen with support groups, meals and events throughout the year. Any child who has experienced the death of someone important is welcome to attend free of charge for as long as they wish. More than 10,000 children have turned to this non-denominational organization which is a member of the National Alliance for Children’s Grief.

Oak Tree Corner has multiple locations and meeting nights. For information, families may contact Oak Tree Corner via email at oaktreecorner@mail.com (NOTE: Not gmail, just mail.com) or calling. Once families attend a private orientation, they are welcome to begin attending. No physician or therapist referral is necessary.

The program is group support, rather than a one-on-one experience, so no insurance is required.

To find out current donation needs so you can make a difference, call (937) 285-0199.

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton

Through its neighborhood ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton, has been working with folks who experience poverty and homelessness. In 2023, St. Vincent served 4,352 men, women and children in the shelter, with an average of 530 guests each night which includes an average of 79 children.

Donations of personal items are particularly important whether they are new or gently used. Items can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter for Women and Families, 120 West Apple St., on the edge of downtown Dayton. Call (937) 222-5555 for more information.

Solvita Blood Center

Solvita is always in need of blood donations of all types. The name comes from “sol” meaning sun and “vita” meaning life. “As sunlight nurtures new life, we take your gift and transform it into new hope. You help us bring the light of healing to patients in our local hospitals through blood donations and to patients around the globe in need of tissue transplants,” the center says.

“Solvita” is often accompanied by the tagline, “From One to Many.” It elegantly states how the selfless gift of a single donor radiates in many directions ... impacting countless lives.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at donortime.com.

Brunner Literacy Center

The Brunner Literacy Center is a nonprofit organization making an important difference by providing free one-on-one tutoring to help adults reach their learning goals. Over the past decade, the BLC has served more than 2,400. The center has a transformative impact on students, their families and the broader community through its personalized approach to adult learning.

The organization’s mission extends beyond individual achievements, aiming to ensure that all children have access to the educational resources they need.

The center is always in need of donations of fun-size candy, individually wrapped snacks, first-class stamps, toilet paper, paper towels, spiral notebooks and new or gently used children’s and popular books.

Items may be dropped off at 1995 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Shiloh Springs location is across the street from the RTA.

Volunteer tutors are needed, too. Check out brunnerliteracy.org for information.

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

The Montgomery County ARC provides a variety of services aimed at rehoming pets and ensuring their health and well-being. The ARC offers adoption services, lost and found assistance, and community education programs. Located off Interstate 75, exit 59, the ARC is the heart of the county’s efforts to reduce stray animal populations and promote responsible pet ownership. By working closely with the community, the ARC ensures that lost, abused, and neglected animals receive the care they need.

The ARC relies on adopters, fosters and volunteers to continue its lifesaving work. In addition to this help, the organization is always accepting donations to help the dogs in their care as well as those out in the community.

It also always needs donated items of animal crates, carriers, dog houses, dog food, cat food (dry and canned), blankets for animals towels for animals, bedding for animals, dog treats, toys for animals, disinfectant wipes, collars, paper towels, leashes and more.

If you would like to donate, please drop-off items during open hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays at 6790 Webster St., Dayton. You can also visit the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center’s website for a full list of accepted donations and a link to their Amazon wish list at mcanimals.org/get-involved.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.