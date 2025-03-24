5 warmer-weather things to do in Butler County

Catch-and-release fishing

Marsh Park Fishing Lake in Fairfield is a natural spring-fed lake with more than 4,000 feet of accessible shoreline. The lake is home to carp, catfish, crappie, bass, bluegill, northern pike, perch, trout and walleye. The Bait House carries fresh live bait and can accommodate basic tackle needs. Beverages, snacks, and hot sandwiches are also available for purchase at the lake.

Marsh Park Fishing Lake is a catch-and-release lake for all fish. The dock is open for fishing through Nov. 30. Fishing from the shore is permitted year-round. Registered, hand-powered boats are permitted on the lake (kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and paddleboards).

Additionally, Marsh Park offers trails and fitness stations. Vehicle access is from 7 a.m. to dusk. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Horseback riding on guided trails

When it comes to a fun horseback riding experience, Nation Road in Oxford offers different guided trails to choose from, for every skill level of rider, from beginner and intermediate to accomplished riders. Trail riders must be 6 years old or older to ride the trails and there is a 230 lb. weight limit for all riders.

Guests can reserve a trail ride time by calling 513-255-5752 or visit nationroadhorserental.net for additional details. Trail rides are by appointment/reservation only.

April 12 is the opening date for the regular riding season. Pony rides are also available for younger riders, ages 3 to 6, as a parent or grandparent leads the horse/pony on the Pony Trail.

Nation Road is located at 6484 Morning Sun Road.

Hiking trails — for all ages

MetroParks of Butler County offers countless hiking options for guests of all ages and skill levels, from those who want to take a short walk through the woods to experienced hikers who want a more challenging route, and everyone in between. MetroParks Trail Accessibility Guide is a helpful tool for guests, when it comes to planning a park visit or managing a specific route. The guide lists each park and provides helpful information about each of the trails.

One park to explore is Governor Bebb MetroPark. Located in Morgan Township, it has 262 acres of woods, meadows, fields and streams. The park’s natural beauty is the setting for a reconstructed Pioneer village, hiking trails, a playground, a covered picnic shelter, and Dry Fork Creek access. For more information go to www.yourmetroparks.net.

Skydiving

Start Skydiving (startskydiving.com) is an adventure-filled activity to try this spring. Participants can make the leap from 13,000 feet at the Middletown location. The free-fall experience will allow guests to take in a unique perspective from the skies.

The Great Miami River runs along Start Skydiving’s world-class dropzone. Those new to skydiving may want to consider tandem Skydiving, which offers an introduction to the sport. Start Skydiving is also the home to Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team.

iFly Indoor Skydiving in Liberty Twp. (iflyworld.com/cincinnati) is another fun-for-all-ages destination. iFly offers countless activities and events that make flying a special experience. From birthday parties to STEM learning opportunities and field trips, there are plenty of flying opportunities available for kids and teens.

Coaching is also available for all ages. iFly also hosts All Abilities Nights and anyone with physical or cognitive challenges is invited to participate.

Family bike riding

With multiple biking trails, picnic shelters, hiking trails, playgrounds and a disc golf course, families can enjoy the spring sunshine at Harbin Park in Fairfield. Bikers and hikers alike will appreciate the variety of different paths that Harbin Park has to offer.

The fitness trails also provide an excellent opportunity to walk, jog or run.

To plan a visit, guests can view the biking and hiking maps at fairfield-city.org/451/harbin-park-maps.

