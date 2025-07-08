7 Brew coffee shop to open on West Chester church’s property

The land is on the property of the West Chester Church of the Nazarene. The company would lease a .7-acre parcel for the project at the southeast corner of Tylersville Road and Voice of America Centre Drive.

“West Chester was a town when we first started this, I really wanted to be in and be a part of,” said Matthew Weymouth, director of real estate for 7 Brew.

“We really took our time with the site selection and where we wanted to go.”

The acreage is on a part of the church property not used, said Eric Anderson, a member of the church board. He said the lease with 7 Brew would be for 15 years with options.

“With the income from this, that allows us to take care of our facility, and do that without having to take away from other ministry opportunities and things we do as a church,” Anderson said.

The plan had to be approved by the church board, district offices, and passed with at least a 70 percent approval by the congregation, Anderson explained.

Known for its coffees, 7 Brew also offers lattes, teas, lemonades, fizz beverages, smoothies and shakes — all of which are customizable. Weymouth said 7 Brew offers 20,000 different drink combinations.

“We just serve coffee and drinks here. There’s no food,” Weymouth said. “It is a mixture of high-quality coffee and service.”

Employees would be stationed in the drive aisles with tablets taking orders and payments. Inside, workers make the drinks. Others bring them out to the customers’ vehicles.

Each store typically has about 50 full-time and part-time employees, Weymouth said.

Weymouth said 7 Brew would partner with the church to be a good member of the community, working with schools and charities.