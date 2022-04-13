7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents this bagpipe-heavy rock outfit that won the top prize on the televised U.K. talent program, “When Will I Be Famous.” The group puts its own spin on traditional pipe tunes as well as covers of songs by Snow Patrol, AC/DC, Coldplay and Deep Purple.

Cost: $29-$39

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, April 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Easter Sunrise Service

When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: In partnership with Greater Dayton Christian Connections, Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Deeds Carillon. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. David F. Watson, academic dean and professor of New Testament at United Theological Seminary. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

Explore Kings Island 2022 season kicks off this weekend

Caption Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, which features vocalist Paul Loren (pictured), joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for a Rockin' Orchestra series at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday, April 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Revolution: Music of the Beatles”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: This Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert features vocalist Paul Loren plus 25 classic songs with new orchestral arrangements by Grammy Award-winner Jeff Tyzik.

Cost: $27-$90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Wiley's Comedy Club in Dayton hosts a Pre-40th Anniversary Bash on Saturday, April 16 featuring headliner Tommy Davidson (pictured) with Kevin White and host Wyatt Lutz. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tommy Davidson

When: 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: On April 20, 1982 a new venue called Wiley’s opened on Patterson Road in Dayton. It was devoted strictly to stand-up comedy, which was still an unusual notion in the Midwest. To celebrate four decades of laughs, the Oregon District club is hosting a Pre-40th Anniversary Bash featuring headliner Tommy Davidson with Kevin White and host Wyatt Lutz.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com

Lisa Merida-Paytes

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 through Sept. 11

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Details: The museum hosts “Amalgamations” from Cincinnati-based artist Lisa Merida-Paytes. The series of paper, clay and wire sculptures explores the connections and disconnections among the body’s systems, the process of growth and decay, and the animal-like nature of the human form.

Cost: $5 adults, free museum members and students

More info: 937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net

Caption Dayton Polish Club hosts a party for Dyngus Day, a holiday celebrated the day after Easter in Poland and many Polish American communities, at the Polish Picnic Grounds in Dayton on Monday, April 18. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dyngus Day

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 18

Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Rd., Dayton

Details: Dayton Polish Club hosts a party for Dyngus Day, a holiday celebrated the Monday after Easter in Poland and many Polish American communities. The event features Polish food, beverages and live music.

Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the gate

More info: 937-305-6668 or 937-222-8092

Paralyzed Showcase Play

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 15

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Chay Buddha, Karen Thomas and Antwyn Boyd are among the performers in the Paralyzed Showcase Play. This show about “the power of friendship and God” is presented by Friends With Faith.

Cost: $43

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.