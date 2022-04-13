7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

A high energy band with bagpipes, an 81-year tradition and the 40th anniversary of a local stand-up comedy institution highlight another diverse week of entertainment offerings in the Gem City.
Here’s a look at the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Carillon Park’s Easter Sunrise Service and other upcoming area events.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents this bagpipe-heavy rock outfit that won the top prize on the televised U.K. talent program, “When Will I Be Famous.” The group puts its own spin on traditional pipe tunes as well as covers of songs by Snow Patrol, AC/DC, Coldplay and Deep Purple.
Cost: $29-$39
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Easter Sunrise Service
When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: In partnership with Greater Dayton Christian Connections, Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Deeds Carillon. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. David F. Watson, academic dean and professor of New Testament at United Theological Seminary. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org
“Revolution: Music of the Beatles”
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: This Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert features vocalist Paul Loren plus 25 classic songs with new orchestral arrangements by Grammy Award-winner Jeff Tyzik.
Cost: $27-$90
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Tommy Davidson
When: 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton
Details: On April 20, 1982 a new venue called Wiley’s opened on Patterson Road in Dayton. It was devoted strictly to stand-up comedy, which was still an unusual notion in the Midwest. To celebrate four decades of laughs, the Oregon District club is hosting a Pre-40th Anniversary Bash featuring headliner Tommy Davidson with Kevin White and host Wyatt Lutz.
Cost: $30
More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com
Lisa Merida-Paytes
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 through Sept. 11
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
Details: The museum hosts “Amalgamations” from Cincinnati-based artist Lisa Merida-Paytes. The series of paper, clay and wire sculptures explores the connections and disconnections among the body’s systems, the process of growth and decay, and the animal-like nature of the human form.
Cost: $5 adults, free museum members and students
More info: 937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net
Dyngus Day
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 18
Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Rd., Dayton
Details: Dayton Polish Club hosts a party for Dyngus Day, a holiday celebrated the Monday after Easter in Poland and many Polish American communities. The event features Polish food, beverages and live music.
Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the gate
More info: 937-305-6668 or 937-222-8092
Paralyzed Showcase Play
When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Chay Buddha, Karen Thomas and Antwyn Boyd are among the performers in the Paralyzed Showcase Play. This show about “the power of friendship and God” is presented by Friends With Faith.
Cost: $43
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
