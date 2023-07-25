‘80s themed wine dance party coming to Tender Mercy in Dayton

If you like wine and dancing to ‘80s music, you’ll want to be at Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Tender Mercy Wine Director Lauren Gay is planning to create an immersive, wine-fueled experience.

“Some of my favorite memories from attending Ohio State was the ‘Ladies ‘80s’ dance party that happened every Thursday night at Skully’s Music Diner,” Gay said. “The music and vibes were always so good, and my legs would be sore the next day from dancing for hours on end. I hope to recreate that feeling in Tender Mercy.”

Tickets are $20 and includes your first glass of wine. Alton Baxter will return as DJ for the night.

The theme for this party, “It’s a Zin,” is a play on the Pet Shop Boys’ song “It’s a Sin,” Gay said.

“We are featuring a diverse line up of Zinfandels,” Gay said. “When people think of Zinfandel, what comes to mind is White Zinfandel that was popular decades ago or the highly alcoholic stuff out of the Central Valley. But Zinfandel is a chameleon and is so very versatile.”

Wine available during the event will be “refreshing and crushable,” Gay said. Guests can try everything from canned sparkling, dry rosé, a light chilled Zinfandel-dominant field blend and some bolder wines as well.

“There should be something for everybody, and I hope to change some minds about Zinfandel,” Gay said.

In addition, Tender Mercy’s bar will be set up to serve beer and cocktails.

This series of wine dance parties, Skin Contact, was previously hosted at Sueño. The restaurant recently added Sunday night dinners, creating the opportunity for the series to be hosted at Tender Mercy.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to wear their best ‘80s outfits. Prizes will be handed out.

Gay is planning to open a new wine business in the Fire Blocks District hopefully by early October. Construction has started and progress has been made, Gay said. She already has half of her team, but is looking to fill positions such as bartender, wine retail sales, bar back and food prep. If you are interested, email her at lauren@jouiwine.com.