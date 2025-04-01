Academic performance can be affected by eyesight

Impaired eyesight may cause students to struggle and fall behind. This ultimately can lead to a lack of engagement in classwork and ultimately make them consider giving up, particularly when a student is unaware that it is eyesight and not another factor affecting their ability to learn. Furthermore, poor grades may cause parents to mistakenly conclude a child has a learning disability or is slacking off.

The relationship between eyesight and education underscores the significance of routine eye exams. Intervention can help prevent poor academic performance. Infants often get their first comprehensive eye exams around zero to six months of age. By age three, children should have a second eye exam, says Medical Optometry America. Around age five or six, children should receive a third comprehensive eye exam, just before entering school. Eye exams should then be scheduled at least every two years. These guidelines can be adjusted if any vision problems are detected and more frequent exams are needed.

Eyesight plays a key role in a child’s ability to learn and excel in school.