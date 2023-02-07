Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals

The restaurant has two locations in the Dayton region at 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Township. Two additional locations are on the way.

Agave & Rye has plans to open a new location at 11 N. Main Street in Centerville. Chris Britt, COO of Agave & Rye, previously said last December that the Centerville location is tentatively projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. He also noted a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, where the former Ritzi’s Service Station resided. Britt said he was in conversation with the developers regarding Hamilton’s opening date.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.