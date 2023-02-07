BreakingNews
Video of incident showing Dayton school principal throwing student circulates
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
29 minutes ago

Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon.

“The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”

The tequila and bourbon hall featuring traditional Mexican street favorites, epic tacos and more first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky.

“From the start, we promised to deliver epic experiences to our community. We do this by providing house-made food in each of our restaurants daily, in addition to our cocktails, which are made with freshly-squeezed juices and premium spirits,” Agave & Rye’s website said.

The restaurant has two locations in the Dayton region at 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Township. Two additional locations are on the way.

ExploreCrafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy

Agave & Rye has plans to open a new location at 11 N. Main Street in Centerville. Chris Britt, COO of Agave & Rye, previously said last December that the Centerville location is tentatively projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. He also noted a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, where the former Ritzi’s Service Station resided. Britt said he was in conversation with the developers regarding Hamilton’s opening date.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began
2
Dayton Flyers to battle Wright State Raiders at Day Air Ballpark
3
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
4
Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month
5
Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top